Poems by Demetrios Trifiatis

CUPID/EROS

Oh! Erato,

Muse of poetry of love

Inspire me today!

I supplicate you.

For I aspire to him for HIM…

HE… CUPID,

The son of Venus,Goddess of beauty,

And of Mercury, the cunning messenger of Gods.

I implore you, oh Muse,

Guide my pen, to write a hymn for Him

A worthy hymn for this sweet winged-tyrant

Of mortals’ hearts, this merciless despot of Mankind

Having taken the looks of HIS mother

And the shrewdness of HIS father,

HE has remained irresistible forever

And uninvited, infiltrates our souls

Paralyzing every resistance of ours

Then unopposed

He marches on,

Conquering every heart,subjugating every will,

Dominating every mind and becoming

The absolute master of our being.

No armies are able to resist HIS charms

No troops are willing to to stand against HIM

Instead,

They are Readier to embrace the shadow of death

Than to live under the Sun of the living

Readier to be defeated by

Cupid’s sweet arrows

Than to be victorious

Readier to exist in shameful infamy

Than to claim eternal fame.

Easy for me is now to comprehend Homer

Who describes you, CUPID, as “Invincible in battle.”

Yes, YOU are

INVINCIBLE,indeed!

For no mortal, no matter how powerful,

Be he a king or a simple soldier,

Is willing to take arms against you

In the battlefield Of love.

Yet he eagerly trades his soul

For merely a probable morsel

Of happiness, a dim hope of eternal love.

Thus,

Without giving out a single blow,

He CAPITULATES!

• • • • • • • • •

Goodnight Kiss

Tenderly,

You kissed me, once, goodnight my love

And the sky was lit up by a billion newborn stars!

• • • • • • • • •

LOVE LIKE GOLD

True love,

Like gold,

Never erodes

With the passing of Years

It shines forever instead

In our yearning for affectionate hearts,

Despite

The afflictions of time!

• • • • • • • • •

LOVE

Hammering of hearts

Melting of Egos

Fusion of souls

Muse of Man

Divine Will:

Only your presence makes me whole!

• • • • • • • • •

You And I One

You and I,

Looked at each other,

Eyes met

Hands clasped

Lips joined, hearts beat in unison

Minds connected, souls united

The “I” disappeared,

The “YOU” vanished,

The “US” appeared,

The “WE” was born.

Inseparable, undivided,

Whole,we march forward.

Ours the joy,

Ours, the happiness

Ours, the life

Ours, the destiny

Ours, the bliss to

The end of

Times!

• • • • • • • • •

Unchanged

What Destiny has brought you

To the sanctuary of my dreams,

I will never know

With the first words of concern

Your spirit chanted to me

My heart leaped into a sea

Of endless joy

Although its waters were at times

Disturbed by storms and battering waves,

The depth of my love for you has always been

And will remain forever unchanged!