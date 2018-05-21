Protest on May 15

More than 100 demonstrators showed up at Senator Klobuchar’s office on May 15 to protest her refusal to speak out against the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli troops. They came. They complained. And they left. And nothing changed. Polly Mann challenged Skip Humphrey for the DFL endorsement for Senator in 1988 and that made Paul Wellstone possible in 1990. It seems it might be time again for the protest movement to grow up and seriously challenge DFL politicians.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/11AFFkrwLorA8dRIT8v2DMMxWo769F3VMLdKXl6X7UkQ/edit