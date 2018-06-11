Go-To cards?

We asked candidates for county commissioner for District 4:

Should Hennepin County have outreach workers working on the street with the homeless, the unemployed begging at highway entrances, prostitutes and drug dealers?

Peter McLaughlin was the only candidate who responded:

“Yes, coupled with investments in housing with services to end homelessness, the real answer. We currently support an extensive network of outreach workers engaging people experiencing homelessness and connecting them to services, focusing on veterans, youth, indigenous people, and people with mental illness or chemical dependency. Hennepin’s Healthcare for the Homeless provides health services and we fund two daytime Opportunity Centers.”