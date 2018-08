In our July Nokomis edition David Tilsen was quoted as saying: “In 1987 Particia Torres Ray joined with Tony Scallon and Jeff Spartz to run a slate of candidates for the Minneapolis School Board who dismantled benchmark testing, drove out Superintendent Richard Green, hired Robert Ferrera and brought division and corruption to the board.” That was incorrect. She was not associated with any campaign for School Board in 1987. –Ed Felien