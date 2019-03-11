WORDS & MUSIC BY LARRY LONG
Beneath your coat and too long tie
There’s a burning cross you can’t hide
Instead of bridges you build walls
All for you and none for all
White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out
Just like your father
Everybody knows
Dividing us on racial lines
With your old friend Jim Crow
White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out
If you lie long enough
And big enough it’s true
As you know, you have shown
Some will follow you
Now you’ve got them terrorized
Afraid we’ll be occupied
By someone darker than you
A migrant, Muslim, you know who
White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out
Tell me where were your soldiers
Down in Charlottesville
When those neo-Nazi’s marched
And that brave woman got killed
White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out
Them oceans are rising
Fires raging on the hill
The rich keep getting tax cuts
And we foot the bill
Let’s build a wall around you
Make you pay for it too
We will be great again
On the day when your term is through
White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out