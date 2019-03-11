WORDS & MUSIC BY LARRY LONG

Beneath your coat and too long tie

There’s a burning cross you can’t hide

Instead of bridges you build walls

All for you and none for all

White sheets in the White House

Everybody scream and shout

White sheets in the White House

Time to drive them white sheets out

Just like your father

Everybody knows

Dividing us on racial lines

With your old friend Jim Crow

White sheets in the White House

Everybody scream and shout

White sheets in the White House

Time to drive them white sheets out

If you lie long enough

And big enough it’s true

As you know, you have shown

Some will follow you

Now you’ve got them terrorized

Afraid we’ll be occupied

By someone darker than you

A migrant, Muslim, you know who

White sheets in the White House

Everybody scream and shout

White sheets in the White House

Time to drive them white sheets out

Tell me where were your soldiers

Down in Charlottesville

When those neo-Nazi’s marched

And that brave woman got killed

White sheets in the White House

Everybody scream and shout

White sheets in the White House

Time to drive them white sheets out

Them oceans are rising

Fires raging on the hill

The rich keep getting tax cuts

And we foot the bill

Let’s build a wall around you

Make you pay for it too

We will be great again

On the day when your term is through

White sheets in the White House

Everybody scream and shout

White sheets in the White House

Time to drive them white sheets out