White Sheets in the White House

WORDS & MUSIC BY LARRY LONG

Beneath your coat and too long tie
There’s a burning cross you can’t hide
Instead of bridges you build walls
All for you and none for all

White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out

Just like your father
Everybody knows
Dividing us on racial lines
With your old friend Jim Crow

White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out

If you lie long enough
And big enough it’s true
As you know, you have shown
Some will follow you

Now you’ve got them terrorized
Afraid we’ll be occupied
By someone darker than you
A migrant, Muslim, you know who

White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out

Tell me where were your soldiers
Down in Charlottesville
When those neo-Nazi’s marched
And that brave woman got killed

White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out

Them oceans are rising
Fires raging on the hill
The rich keep getting tax cuts
And we foot the bill

Let’s build a wall around you
Make you pay for it too
We will be great again
On the day when your term is through

White sheets in the White House
Everybody scream and shout
White sheets in the White House
Time to drive them white sheets out

 

