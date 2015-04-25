Announcements

Interact to Sing at Lynx Game

Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts creates art that challenges perceptions of disability. For the first time ever, Interact performers will sing the national anthem at a Lynx game, on Sept. 1. Come cheer on the Interact artists (there will be a special seating section for Interact supporters) as well as the Lynx, who currently have the best record in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Reserve your tickets now at www.lynxbasketball.com/groupoffers.

Wheel Fun Rentals is Open for the Season at Seven Minnesota Locations

Canal Park, 408 Canal Park Dr., Duluth 55802 • 218-722-1180

Lake Calhoun, 3000 Calhoun Pkwy. E. • 612-823-5765

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield

55423 • 612-861-9348

Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave. S. • 612-729-2660

Como Lake, 1360 N. Lexington Pwky., St. Paul 55117 • 651-487-8046

Lake Nokomis, 5022 W. Nokomis Pkwy. • 612-729-1127

Lake Harriet, 4135 E. Lake Harriet Pkwy. • 612-922-9226

Wheel Fun Rentals offers bikes, specialty cycles and boat rentals for riders of all ages and skill levels. Popular items include classic cruisers, pedal boats, tandem bikes, a variety of three-wheeled cycles, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and last but not least, the iconic four-wheeled carriage, the surrey. Enjoy a round of miniature golf at Richfield, leisurely kayak around Lake Calhoun, or cruise on the Como Lake Boat Excursion. Half-day, full-day and multi-day rentals are available as well. Make sure to visit www.wheelfunrentalsmn.com for the latest dates and hours of operation!

National Night Out!

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 to 10 p.m.

For people planning a neighborhood gathering, there are important deadlines for registering their events with the city and for blocking off their streets or alleys. Last year more than 1,500 events were registered with the city. It is free to participate in National Night Out.

Registering a National Night Out event and applying to close a street or alley is a single online process. Or they can register their events and apply for street closure by calling 311. Organizers who register their events will get free Mystery Point Passes for Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America. Registration also places events on the official list of National Night Out events that gets distributed to police and other departments. (There’s no guarantee police will be able to visit each event.)

Deadlines to apply for street or alley closure are:

• By July 18: free

• July 19-July 26: $100

• July 26 is the last day to apply for street closure.

Please note that not every street can be blocked off. Generally, bus routes and high traffic streets cannot be used for block events. Street closure requires the permission of 75% of neighbors; applicants should keep their names and addresses handy in case the permit application needs to be reviewed. Signatures are not required.

Rain plans are encouraged; organizers should decide if their event will go forward if it rains or be rescheduled. Anyone applying to close the street will have a rain date of Wednesday, Aug. 2, unless they decline it during the application. If they aren’t closing the street, they can choose any rain date that works for their group.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that encourages residents to get out in the community, holding block parties and getting to know their neighbors as a way to prevent crime. It’s a great way to promote community-police partnerships and enjoy a Minnesota summer evening surrounded by friends and family.

As with many past National Night Outs, Minneapolis was ranked No. 1 among all U.S. cities larger than 250,000 people in 2016.

Find out more about National Night Out at www.minneapolismn.gov/nno.

Seward Co-op Wins Sustainability Star Award

Seward Co-op has been named a Sustainability Star by National Co-op Grocers (NCG) for excellence in sustainability efforts. The award recognizes food co-ops that demonstrate outstanding leadership by making a positive impact on social, environmental and local economic issues.

At its annual meeting in April, NCG honored Seward Co-op for its commitment to positive environmental impacts and improving sustainable practices where possible, particularly in the area of waste management. Seward Co-op’s three business locations’ recycling and compost efforts divert approximately 85% of waste from landfill or incineration.

Like all Sustainability Star Award winners, Seward Co-op participates in Co+efficient, NCG’s sustainability program that helps co-op grocery stores measure their impacts, drive improvements, and share the story of their important work with community members and other co-ops. This marks the second year that NCG has highlighted co-ops by awarding Sustainability Star honors. Seward Co-op is one of 10 co-ops nationwide recognized for its 2016 performance.

Seward Co-op is proud to share its successes and draw community attention to the many challenges facing ethical and sustainable food production and distribution in an inclusive socially responsible manner. In the last two years, they have expanded their diverse workforce to more than 330 employees earning a living wage.

The cooperative sector has long been an innovator in sustainability. Earning Sustainability Star recognition shows that Seward Co-op is leading the way, not only by excelling in its sustainability pursuits but by sharing the details and result of its efforts for the benefit of co-ops and communities around the country.

Midtown Farmers Market

The market is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, at 2225 E. Lake St. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October. Starting in June, the market will also be open every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. through October. The market’s 80+ vendors offer a wide array of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, seedlings and potted plants, eggs, meat, cheeses, honey, pickles, preserves, jams and jellies, hot sauces, bread, pastries, granola and other snacks, food truck fare, books, handmade jewelry, natural home and body products and other artisan goods—all from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Free live music and poetry performances, yoga and zumba classes and a community gathering space.

Nobel Peace Prize Forum

Each year the Nobel Peace Prize Forum (NPPF), held at Augsburg College, brings together Nobel laureates, world leaders and accomplished peacemakers with students and community members to work on building a world in which people can live full, rich, meaningful lives. Originally formed as a consortium of the five Norwegian Lutheran colleges in the upper Midwest, the Forum operates under the auspices of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, and is the only such program or academic affiliation outside of Norway. In addition to the founding schools, the Forum now has academic and community partners as well, mostly local.

The 29th Annual Nobel Peace Prize Forum will take place Sept. 15 and 16 in Minneapolis and will honor and advance the important accomplishments of the 2015 laureate, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, recognized “for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011.” For tickets and further information go to http://nobelpeaceprizeforum.org.

Chicago Ave. Permaculture

A permaculture community garden with wild flowers, vegetables and fruit- and nut-bearing trees is being developed at 3740 Chicago Ave. S. It is a joint project of the Baha’i community, Sisters Camelot and the Youth Garden. Some of the produce will be sold via the Youth Garden, but a large part will be free food for the neighborhood. Anyone and everyone is invited to invest in this great garden by working on Tuesday and/or Thursday mornings, starting at 9:30. The opportunity to learn about this sustainable “with nature and not against nature” method should not be missed.

Friendship Academy of the Arts Awarded $7,500 Grant!

Target and national nonprofit KaBOOM! awarded Friendship Academy of the Arts a $7,500 grant to use toward the purchase of an Rigamajig™ play equipment system. KaBOOM!, the national nonprofit dedicated to giving kids the childhood they deserve through play, is working with Target to increase access to play across the country. Grants for Rigamajig™ are helping to achieve that goal by bringing active play to more than 430,000 kids across the country.

Cornerstone Nonprofit Thrift Store

Park Avenue Church

3400 Park Ave.

Gently-used, high-quality clothing and household/gift items. Everything is about $1 (children’s clothing $.50). Open Tuesdays 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Enter through parking lot doors, downstairs to lower level on the left. Open to all!

Phillips Literacy Network (PLN) If you want to do something wonderful for the world (and for yourself), take some time to teach a child to read. Contact Anna Meteyer at meteyera@puc-mn.org or Kate Percuoco at percuocok@puc-mn.org and join the Phillips Literacy Network (PLN). It’s a conspiracy against illiteracy.

If you see someone you suspect is homeless please call St. Steven’s Street Outreach at 612-879-7624. They will work with this individual and try to find shelter and resources for them.

FREE SAFETY CHECK FOR SENIORS – ACT NOW!

The HOME Program of Senior Community Services is offering a no-cost Home Assessment which will evaluate the safety of the homes of senior citizens as part of a grant through the state of Minnesota. We will check out your need for handrails, grab-bars, smoke detectors, lighting and other safety components. Elders aged 60+ residing in suburban Hennepin County and Minneapolis are eligible for this limited time offer. No sales. For more information contact 952-746-4046. Senior Community Services is a nonprofit organization with five programs, including HOME, which serves seniors and caregivers in Hennepin County.

Handbook of the Streets

People experiencing homelessness may get a free copy of “Handbook of the Streets” by coming to 2309 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls. 55404 or to Street Outreach at 333 S. 12th St., Mpls. 55404.

Random Acts of Kindness At Our Local Dairy Queen

Southside Pride received an email from the general manager at Dairy Queen: “We had TWO separate acts of kindness on Saturday, Sept. 6. Really quite amazing. First, a couple (man and woman) bought three 10-dollar gift cards and handed them out to customers randomly waiting in line to order. Then, about an hour later, a man left $100 and told our server to use the money for the next customers till the money ran out. As far as we know these were unrelated, but who knows. I have talked to my staff about the significance of this and [encourage them] to try to pass this on whether financially or helping people in other ways. And I think these random acts of kindness deserve some kind of recognition. Thanks for your help, Steve.”

Register Your Bicycle with the Minneapolis Police Department!

This will help them return your bicycle if it is recovered after being lost or stolen. Every year, thousands of bicycles are lost or stolen in Minneapolis. Many of them are recovered. However, because of lack of proper identification, only a small number are ever returned to their owners. The Minneapolis Police Department has an easy online way to register your bicycle. http://www.minneapolismn.gov/police/about/evidence/police_about_bicycles. You will need to include the bicycle’s serial number, a description of the bicycle and your contact information. You can also call 311 to register. Registration is free of charge.

Help Seniors with Their Yards

Spring is here (we believed in it all along) and senior citizens may need help with raking and yard cleanup. Minneapolis seniors (65+) who need help may contact 612-374-3322 or email seniors@neighborhoodinvolve.org.

Anyone who would like to help seniors remain independent in their homes may sign up to rake and clean somebody’s yard. Get some friends together, pick a date and time, and contact Jeanne, The Neighborhood Involvement Seniors Program coordinator, at srvolunteer@neighborhoodinvolve.org or call 612-746-8549.

Senior Nutrition Program

Monday through Friday the Volunteers of America host a free/reduced price lunch for area seniors aged 60+. The suggested contribution is $3.50. However, they just ask people to pay what they can afford. No one is ever denied a meal because they cannot pay. Meals are at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1720 E. Minnehaha Pkwy. For more info call 952-945-4157 or 612-729-6668.

Free Home Security Audits

Is having your house or garage broken into a constant worry for you? Stop home burglaries before they happen with a free home security audit conducted by Crime Prevention Specialist Sue Roethele. Contact Sue at the 3rd Precinct by calling 612-673-2839.