Asking for help

BY CHRISTOPHER HARRISON ELDRIDGE

Violet Barnes exemplifies the wide range of people who spend time panhandling in an effort to make ends meet. She lives with her daughter not far from the Lake and Hiawatha intersection, having moved to the cities from South Dakota with her family in hope of better prospects. “Today’s been slow, and cold.” She sits at the edge of the highway onramp and tries to make whatever she can to bring home to her daughter.

“I’m just trying to stay warm, man.” We were standing in the rain at the mouth of an overpass where Martin and many like him hope to find charity in the rush hour traffic. Martin lives under the bridge at Franklin and Cedar, but won’t be there for long. “I’ll be leaving in a week or so, somewhere south, Miami, maybe … I’ve been in the penitentiary five times, so I can’t get an apartment … I don’t go to the shelters, I can’t be around big groups of people anymore.”

Every morning at 9 Steve Brown makes his way down Hiawatha to the intersection with Lake Street, not 50 yards away from Violet, where he maneuvers his wheelchair up onto the median. “It probably sounds funny, but I’m a better man now,” Steve explains with a smile as a passing driver hands him a dollar. “If I met those guys that did it again now, I’d shake their hand.”