Don’t miss the dog days of summer (happening now) at 48th and Chicago

BY STEPHANIE FOX

At the intersection of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue, the dog days of summer start in spring. Beginning on the first warm days, this urban crossroads becomes what might be the dog-friendliest area of the city, as restaurants set out tables and chairs, and locally-owned stores open their doors to dogs. The corner has always had dog-friendly businesses, but in 2008, Minnesota joined the rest of the civilized world, finally lifting the ban on dogs at restaurants. Dogs are still not allowed inside, but dog-friendly outdoor seating options have opened up, lining Chicago Avenue with tables for those who bring their best friends, the ones with four legs and tails.

Bring your dog and you’ll feel not only welcome, but be part of the in-crowd—the 80 to 90% of dog “owners” who consider their dog a member of the family. Here are a few soon-to-become your dog’s favorite destinations.

Turtle Bread Company

From an early morning breakfast through a late dinner, the Turtle Bread Company is always crowded. In the summer when there’s outdoor seating, diners choose from a varied menu of coffees, muffins, croissants, soups, sandwiches, salads and desserts (cookies, bars, pies, cheesecakes and award winning cupcakes!). Your dog is welcome at sidewalk tables. They don’t make dog biscuits (they should), but you can always share a bite of your sandwich.

Pumphouse Creamery

Nothing is better on a summer day (or evening) than locally-sourced, natural and organic ice creams and sorbets. Barb Zapzalka’s tiny shop offers 20 choices of frozen delights, from the standard to the exotic. Craving cardamom with Candied Kumquats, anyone? The Creamery offers kiddie and regular sized scoops, sundaes, malts, shakes and ice cream sandwiches. But, it wouldn’t be fair to eat delicious ice cream without offering Fido some as well. For only $1.20 you can order a milk and peanut butter dog ice cream treat. Each year, Pumphouse donates 100% of the profits from these dog treats to a dog-related charity. This year’s proceeds will go to Can-Do Canines, a nonprofit that trains therapy dogs for kids with autism.

Town Hall Tap

Come here for happy hour and make it a yappy hour by bringing your dog. You’ll both end up glad you did. They have an extensive beer menu including IPAs, nitro brews, cask beers, ales and ciders, and also serve classic American food including burgers, salads and appetizers. In warm weather, the garage-like doors remain open and there are a number of dog-legal sidewalk tables.

Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant

For more than 40 years, family owned and run Pepito’s Restaurant has been serving customers, even back when Mexican restaurants were a rarity in South Minneapolis. People and their dogs come from all over the city for the excellent Tex-Mex food and margaritas. When the next-door Parkway movie theater threatened to close, they took it over, combining beer and cocktails with movies and live shows. There is a lot of outdoor seating with plenty of room for dogs.

SuM DeM Korean Barbeque

Located around the corner on 48th, this restaurant is mostly a take-out place. Open only a few months, it is already popular with local food lovers. The menu includes Korean classics like bulgogi and mandus, or their delicious Korean-inspired chicken wings. There are vegetarian options, too. Owners Mike Brant and Josh Crew say that they hope to expand to the street sometime this summer, adding gas burners at tables, wine and beer and of course, dog-friendly outdoor seating. Whether they have this option depends on the City of Minneapolis, so be ready to call the city to support this restaurant and your right to relax with your pup.

Sovereign Grounds Coffeehouse

Want coffee? Hungry for a healthy meal? Need an indoor playground for your toddler while you take a break? This longtime coffee shop is an oasis in a busy day. This is a great place for parents of human and canine family members. Expect a friendly crowd day or night—friendly to dogs as well.

Bone Adventure

For 30 years, Bone Adventure has been selling high-end dog products for high-end dogs, first in Wayzata and then moving to Edina and Nordeast Minneapolis. Now, deservedly spoiled pooches don’t need to leave Minneapolis. Bone Adventure arrived at 48th and Chicago four years ago, and since then, your dog can come inside to shop for gourmet dog treats, toys and bling (think fancy collars, harnesses and leashes). They hope to expand, opening a doggy spa sometime this summer. Supporting equality for those with four legs, the shop also carries specialty items for cats as well. It’s an annual “Best in the Cities” winner from all the best publications.

Minnehaha Animal Hospital

The seven veterinarians and their staff have been helping companion animals for more than 25 years. They keep current on the latest technology with digital radiology, electronic charts, and even a therapeutic cold laser for veterinary acupuncture, a treatment for pain management.

Pedego Twin Cities Electric Bikes

This new shop, owned by Craig and Ann Paulson, opened in November. You can buy or rent electric bicycles by the hour for a fun ride on the Parkway or elsewhere. Keep in mind that electric bikes can travel up to 23 mph. so it might be difficult for your dog to keep up with you, unless you have a little dog that fits in a doggie backpack.

Bikes & Pieces Bike Repair and Art Gallery

If your bike needs repair, Mike, the owner, says he’ll fix it fast, sometimes so fast that by the time you finish a cup of coffee at nearby Sovereign Grounds, you’ll be ready to go back on the road. The place has used bikes, and features a gallery with imaginative sculptures made from recycled bike parts. Is the shop is dog friendly? You’ll have to ask the resident cat, Picatso, who has veto power, but who is willing to share her space with her newly adopted friend, German Shepard Natasha.