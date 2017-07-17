Northrop Playground Puppet Show

Sunday, July 30, 4 p.m.

Northrop Urban Environmental Learning Center playground

(in the gym in case of rain)

4315 31st Ave. S.

The Northrop PTA invites the community to a puppet show on the Northrop playground! We will enjoy Open Eye Figure Theater’s production of “Tucker’s Robot,” described as: “Tucker is a young boy who needs to go back in time to face a neighborhood bully. How do you go back in time? With a time traveling robot of course! Together Tucker and his robot discover the importance of friendship and the courage to face a bully.”

The PTA is providing lemonade, water and popcorn. This event is FREE and hosted by the Northrop PTA. Open Eye will be “passing the hat” for donations. We hope you can join us!

Lake Hiawatha Neighborhood Festival

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.

Lake Hiawatha Neighborhood Center

2701 E. 44th St.

First started in August 1996, this summer will be the festival’s 22nd year. This popular event is sponsored and supported by the Lake Hiawatha Recreation Council and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The activities will again include face painting, hair painting, pony rides for kids under 10 years old, caricaturist, inflatable moon walk and water slide. Don’t forget to preregister for the family fitness challenge and the talent contest. If you have a business we would like to have you display information about your business at the festival. You can email lhfest@yahoo.com to request the business display form or go to http://www.lhrc.freeservers.com/2017%20blank%20display%20request.pdf and download the form. Please check our website for more up-to-date information and email us with any questions you have on the festival or if you would like to volunteer.

Powderhorn Art Fair

Friday & Saturday, August 4-5

Powderhorn Park

3400 15th Ave. S.

The park, the lake, the surrounding community, and the committed, “behind the scene” individuals make this a picturesque event; however, the real beauty of the Powderhorn Art Fair is that the event’s impact is felt throughout the year and not just on event days.

Proceeds from the Art Fair help fund park programs such as theater arts, a computer lab, teen center, music recording studio, pottery studio and team sports—giving neighborhood residents of all ages a safe environment in which to play, learn and grow.

As you stroll through the Fair, appreciating the artwork, please take a moment to reflect on your importance to Powderhorn Park and our community. We encourage you to take the time to experience the uniqueness of the Powderhorn Park neighborhood and hope that you will visit us regularly—whether for one of our many annual events or for a simple walk around the lake. Everyone is welcome!