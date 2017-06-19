Jungle’s ‘Fly By Night’is Broadway-quality musical

BY ADAM MICHAEL SCHENCK

Coolly and calmly Sarah Rasmussen strides amongst the opening night crowd at the Jungle Theater. She directs “Fly By Night” and organizes the operation of the Jungle as its artistic director. When she speaks to introduce the show, Sarah utters not a single “umm” and speaks fluidly, and forgoes asking for donations—the product on the stage will do that.

Rasmussen came to Minneapolis after directing the MFA directing program at the University of Texas at Austin. The particular competence of her involvement has been seen in previous productions, such as “Sense and Sensibility” at the Guthrie and the Jungle’s “The Oldest Boy” and “Lone Star Spirits.” A musical, however, presents problems in spades for even the most experienced director.

The actors must sing and act. A live band must learn the songs and the timing of them without hearing “one-two-three” to commence as a unit. The sound designer must get the sound right for quiet and loud songs. The set design, costumes and lighting must “pop.” It’s enough to give a director an ulcer. Yet Rasmussen is cool as a cucumber. She earns such confidence by managing all of the small details and getting the most out of her performers and theater artists. “Fly By Night” is as close to a Broadway musical one can get at a small venue in Minneapolis.

The show is set in the Big Apple, with themes and leitmotifs aplenty, as one expects from a musical. The very best thing about the experience is Merritt Benton’s sound production: Onstage voices are projected with velvety precision. People should be listening to it on headphones, it’s that good.

Casting also shines in this production, with five actors making their Jungle debuts. Rubber-faced Minneapolis actor Jim Lichtscheidl portrays multiple characters as Narrator, guiding the audience achronologically through this “new rock fable” in which young adults find love in the messiest way and parents seek connection to their children. Forwarding the fable theme, Lichtscheidl even portrays a Tiresias character (a seer of the future).

The new actors deserve their own paragraphs, they’re so good—which again speaks to Rasmussen’s casting chops. Chris Koza, who plays Harold McClam, is a musician by trade, like his character. Similar to how certain directors often cast musicians as actors (Jim Jarmusch is a prime example), Koza fits his role ably, delivering even his non-singing lines with musicality.

The willowy Royer Bockus portrays a South Dakota girl (Daphne) insistent to make her mark on Broadway. Bockus brings the vocal range and assertiveness that makes Daphne a memorable character.

Daphne’s sister Miriam (Leah Anderson) is her opposite in personality, serving others before looking out for herself. Trained at Brown University’s Trinity Repertory Company, Anderson brings pathos to her role as a meek waitress.

All the characters deal with loss, but none as much as James Detmar’s fatherly persona Mr. McClam, who staggers around with a phonograph player box as if it is the remains of his beloved and deceased wife. The progression of the story delays Mr. McClam’s solo song, but like the other debut actors, he excels when he solos.

“What’s my motivation?” is the actor’s cliché rhetorical question, but “Fly By Night” creators Kim Rosenstock, Will Connolly and Michael Mitnick create backstories and purpose for these characters. The three writing collaborators recall the many hands that contributed to this production, such as the band led by Mark Christine with John Munson, Dan Schwartz and Richard Medek.

“Fly By Night” is a concert and a drama and comedy all at once. A musical with so many moving parts can go just as poorly as it can go well. Luckily, this show fits in the latter category.

Reach Adam as schencka1@gmail.com. Jungle Theater is located just northeast of the corner of Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street. “Fly By Night” runs through July 23.

Photo Caption: L-R: Mr. McClam (James Detmar), Crabble (Joy Dolo), Narrator (Jim Lichtscheidl), Daphne (Royer Bockus) and Joey Storms (Joshua James Campbell)

Background: Harold McClam (Chris Koza)

Photo by Dan Norman