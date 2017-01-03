POWDERHORN BIRDWATCH: Powderhorn birds reach Florida

BY JOHN KARRIGAN

There was not much for me to write about for the December issue, or perhaps I was hiding again. Anyway I did not produce a column. Then I learned there were two deer seen near my corner of the park (15th Avenue and 35th Street). In the middle of November. I could have written about that had I known in time. Anyway I do have a few things to write about now, but no more deer that I know of, and not too many birds within the park.

But backyard birding is continuing quite well with lots of Northern Cardinals, American Goldfinches, Black-capped Chickadees, English Sparrows, Dark-eyed Juncos, Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers. And still a few White-breasted Nuthatches. Rabbits still seem to be doing well in yards, alleys and the park.

I saw 50-plus Juncos just west of the lake one day in early December before the lake froze, and a beautiful mature Bald Eagle over the east end of the park on Dec. 22. Crows are passing over the park regularly but seldom stopping. They seem to be gathering a little to the west of the park.

The Christmas Day strange rain seemed to raise the ice (water?) level about 10 or 12 inches.

Lately it’s uncommon to see small birds in the park!

In mid-December, I delivered a nice RV (with people in it) to Brooksville, Fla., near Tampa. I did see some birds there, including a Great Blue Heron wearing a Powderhorn T-shirt and a Great Egret wearing a May Day Café T-shirt. They seemed to know me; of course I could have misinterpreted something in this sighting. I also saw some White Ibises, a Glossy Ibis and a Pileated Woodpecker. I sometimes see a Pileated in Minnesota.

Now a non-bird item: I have no idea what the workers are doing in at least two areas of the park. I know they are working hard in bad conditions, making big messes, but I don’t know why. Hopefully the birds, the workers, and everything else will be looking better in the New Year.

Happy New Year to all people, birds and most anything else.

Comments and observations are always welcome. Send them to me, in care of Southside Pride. Thank you.