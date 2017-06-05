SUMMER CAMPS & PROGRAMS

SummerPlace

Monday-Thursday, June 19 – Aug. 3, 5 to 8 p.m.

Messiah Lutheran Church at Center for Changing Lives

2400 Park Ave. S.

This evening youth program offers a snack, dinner, educational and fun activities, and field trips for neighborhood kids K-8. No fees! For more information call 612-871-8831.

Ecumenical Day Camp Blessed 2 Be

Monday – Friday, June 19 – 23

Living Spirit United Methodist Church

4501 Bloomington Ave. S.

Children entering K–8 are invited to come and learn about how we are blessed by God to be a blessing in the world through music, story, art, play, field trips and more!! To register, pick up a form at the church or visit livingspiritumc.org/s/daycamp17.pdf.

Urban Camp 2017

Monday – Thursday, July 10 – 13, evening start time TBA

Living Spirit United Methodist Church

4501 Bloomington Ave. S.

Children in preschool through 5th grade are invited to explore God’s love and movement in their lives through the use of a plant and garden theme. We look forward to a week of planting and cultivating the seeds of faith to grow God’s beautiful garden. Registration started June 1. Get a form at the church or visit livingspiritumc.org/urbancamp.