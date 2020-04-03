District 62 Debate next Saturday

BY DAVE TILSEN

On Saturday,April 11, at 2 p.m., Southside Pride will host an online debate between the two announced candidates for the DFL endorsement for State Senate in District 62. District 62 runs from the edge of downtown to the City Limits at 62nd Street, from Lyndale Avenue over to Cedar and Chicago Avenues. Go to our website: southsidepride.com and click here: https://tinyurl.com/debate62.

Jeff Hayden has held the seat since 2011. He is being challenged by Omar Fateh. We did a comparison of the candidates in last month’s paper: https://southsidepride.com/2020/03/02/the-race-for-state-senate-district-62/.

The Minnesota State DFL Party has canceled all conventions. Instead there will be online voting for 10 days starting April 25 and ending May 4. This is the first time this has been done. In addition to the District 62 endorsement, the online balloting will also elect delegates to the Congressional District and State DFL conventions.

Southside Pride has organized an opportunity for any member of the public to access the one-hour debate between the two candidates one week before the online voting begins.

The questions will be selected by the moderator, Dave Tilsen, former member and chair of the Minneapolis School Board and director of DFL SD62, and he is not associated with either campaign. All members of the public are invited to send in suggested questions to davetilsenssp@gmail.com.

The debate will be recorded and will be available for viewing online throughout the campaign.

Senator Hayden has been involved in negotiating a state response to the crises, and Mr. Fateh has been working on mortgage and rent relief efforts.