The mourning of Mother Earth

You, unfeeling creatures

Who call yourselves human,

You, fleeting bubbles of reason,

Accidental parasites of time,

You, filthy microbes of cancer,

Ephemera of invincible eternity,

You, who try to fill your vanity

With abominable crimes,

You, insensible butchers of animals,

Notorious destroyers of pastures,

You, contaminators of oceans,

Deleterious polluters of rivers,

You, menacing beings of harmony,

Transgressors of universal laws,

You,

Who deliberately have put me through

The tormenting agony of dying

By

Strewing your treacherous dark web of

Your unworthy ambitions, all over my face,

Shadowing my generous fertility and

Rendering me sterile,

Behold,

For the time has come for you

To feel my wrath and my fury

Boiling lava over you

To flow every day,

Kneel,

Your tiny mortal beings

In front of the immortal cosmos,

For the shiny heavy sword of

Universal justice,

Punisher of transgressions, guardians of

The eternal laws,

Over your thoughtless heads to fall

With vengeance and rage

Decapitating the most of you and

Those who would survive

Shall feel the torturing pain in

Their hearts

For

Uncountable years!

– Demetrios Trifiatis