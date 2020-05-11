Worth Watching

BY ED FELIEN

If you read (and, you’re reading this) you probably spend a lot of time on the internet these days. There’s a lot of wonderful stuff out there.

Here are some things I found recently …

But first, what is it you miss most about social isolation? Isn’t it a hot, sweaty bar playing loud rock and roll and bodies dancing to a passionate beat? One of my favorite evocations of that ecstasy is Cadillac Kolstad playing boogie-woogie piano at Palmer’s Bar with Cornbread Harris. Here’s Cadillac Kolstad & the Flats with Cornbread Harris playing “Cornbread Stole My Gal From Me” from Sept. 9, 2008:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSAtTM_A110

It will be a while before we can return to that kind of hot and funky rock and roll, but Stephen McClellan, who for 30 years was the man who booked the music at First Avenue, is doing his best to keep the fire alive. He’ll be starting an internet online music showcase featuring performances and interviews with local musicians.

He says, “Sargasso and The Lanes are two local music groups that have stories coming out in our new internet program entitled ‘THE 99% MUSIC BASE THAT HOLDS UP THE 1%.’ We will listen to the stories and the music of thousands of Twin Cities veteran musicians, who form the core and vitality of the music scene in Minneapolis in a multitude of neighborhood music scenes.”

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Steve and his gang, and we’ll post a link to his new show as soon as we get it.

Did you catch the Dorothy Day biography on Channel 2: “Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story”?

https://www.pbs.org/video/revolution-of-the-heart-the-dorothy-day-story-lwz697/

When I read a Catholic Worker that someone had left at St. Helena’s Church when I was still going there many years ago, I thought that was the way Jesus meant for us to live. Dorothy Day was a wild Greenwich Village radical in the 1920s, a girlfriend to Eugene O’Neill and a hard drinker. Then she had a religious conversion to Roman Catholicism and started the Catholic Worker, the Catholic Worker Homes as shelters for the homeless, and she began her lifelong protest against war.

She’s on the way to being canonized as a saint. She reminds me more than anything of our McDonald sisters: four nuns who are actually sisters and anti-war activists and advocates for the poor. Nuns were criticized by the last Pope (Benedict) for being too socially involved. Sister Brigid McDonald told a writer for MinnPost that the Pope didn’t know what he was talking about: “You can’t just forget the common good and the people who are suffering right now. The more you are with those in pain, the more radical you become to overcome that pain. I don’t think it is possible to go backwards. I really feel that Jesus would want us to go forward and to be out there where the people are in pain. I believe that about Jesus. I always say, Jesus never said worship me, he said follow me, so that is what I am trying to do.”

For those of you who live in the Powderhorn neighborhood you might want to check out the virtual community meeting organized by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association that is asking, “Is it possible to invest more deeply in Prevention + Rehabilitation?” There will be guest speakers and City Council members. You will have a chance to share your concerns and priorities on Tuesday, May 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Go here to register:

https://www.ppna.org/events-1/virtual-town-hall-safety-livability-in-crisis-and-beyond

Sign up. They’ll send you a free ticket.

They’ll ask if you have any questions for them. I asked, why can’t PPNA identify the most poverty-impacted blocks, organize a block club, have the city hire one of their neighbors to check on the people on the block to make sure they’re aware of city and county resources for them and their families?

This is an important discussion. We should all be involved in it. This is town hall democracy at its best. The videochats, Zoom rooms and Facebook Live are the new tools borne out of this pandemic that can make our society much better and much more democratic.