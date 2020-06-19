Notes from the desk of peace activist Polly Mann (b. Nov. 19, 1919) 6.20

Michelle Obama’s School Nutrition Standards Upheld

It’s a rather fantastic idea, but then there is much fantasy about what the government does. It seems our President has rolled back legislation having to do with school nutrition. A federal court has struck down a 2018 Department of Agriculture rule that reversed nutrition standards in school meal pro-grams once championed by Michelle Obama. The school lunch and breakfast program is only the latest in a series of Trump administration regulations that have been struck down for violating the legal procedures that Congress set out for approving new legislation.

The court concluded that the legislation was not inconsistent with federal law. It does not reflect unexplained and arbitrary decision making. It does not represent an unacknowledged change in position and the U.S. Department of Agriculture appropriately responded to public comments, ruled U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel.

The food items in question are sodium and whole grains. Karianne Jones, one of the lead legisla-tors for Democracy Forward, a liberal legal group that represents the Center for Science in the Public Interest and Healthy School Fund Maryland, explained, “What the Trump administration has done time and again is to roll back federal policies that are designed to ensure that American children can access food.”

However, it appears that Mr. Trump’s actions to weaken legislation ensuring school children suffi-cient food, including fruits and vegetables, have been to no avail and existing standards for such will remain in place. Hurrah hurrah!!

Weapons are Big Business

Year after year, American arms have been used against the Yemeni in their war with Saudi-Arabia. Three times attempts were made to cut off the necessary funding of $3 billion to the Raytheon corporation for arms sales.

But lobbyists with the support of President Trump finally succeeded in pushing the legislation through the Congress.

Lawmakers from both parties have condemned the continued arms sales, expressing both huma-nitarian and security concerns. Senator Mike Lee, Republican from Utah, has publicly criticized the ad-ministration’s approach to the conflict, saying, “We don’t even know how these arms are being used … This war was never authorized by Congress.”

Tom Malinofsky a New Jersey Democrat and former head of the State Department’s Human Rights Bureau, commented about President Trump:

“He seems to see foreign policy in the way he viewed the real estate business. Every country is like a company and our job is to make money.”

The Rich Get Richer

Since 1989 the ultra-rich have gotten $21 trillion richer while the bottom 90% have gotten $900 billion poorer.

The gap between productivity and a typical worker’s compensation has increased dramatically since 1979.

If you’re a member of that ultra-rich group, you are probably dubious about the source of this in-formation. It follows.

INFORMATION SOURCE

—EPI analysis of unpublished Total Economic Productivity data from Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Labor Productivity and Costs program

—Wage data from the BLS Current Employment Statistics

—BLS Employment Cost Trend

—BLS Consumer Price Index

—Bureau of Economic Analysis National Income and Product Accounts