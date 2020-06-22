Try the new normal at Modern Times

BY DYLAN ALVERSON & THE MODERN TIMES STAFF

We have been watching and participating in the events that have unfolded in our neighborhood since the Minneapolis Police Department murdered George Floyd. In that time, we have seen a lot of people of color terrorized by the police, houses and businesses burned down or damaged beyond repair.

It does not feel right for us to try and reopen for business and continue operating as we previously had. There is a momentous wave of transformation happening that must be accelerated and supported.

After becoming nearly inoperable because of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by police terror and civil unrest, we decided to temporarily transition to a business model whose sole purpose is to foster and support our greater community. The Modern Times’ staff and I have all agreed to work as volunteers in our space for the month of June.

We are serving a limited menu as a donation-based cafe. We will be giving 100 percent of our profits to local BIPOC businesses and organizations affected by this tragedy. We are seeking out more partnerships that help us provide lunch to those working on the front lines of this movement; please contact us if you have a need.

At the end of this month we will post all financial details to ensure the transparency of this decision. Thank you for your continued support as we adapt to the changing needs of our community.

We are open Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.