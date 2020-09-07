Calling all gardeners and would-be gardeners!

BY KAY SCHROVEN

Gardens are growing in four Minneapolis parks and others are in the works, including Powderhorn Park. If you haven’t completed the Powderhorn Park Community Garden Survey, please do so now. Nearly 100 responses have already come in. Your input will help the garden planners know just which fruits, vegetables and orchards are preferred. Go to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board website and choose Community Gardens. Flyers are also being distributed along with information sessions in the park. (communitygarden@minneapolisparks.org)

Becca (Rebecca) Gross, community garden coordinator and horticulturist, is eager to receive input from the neighborhood so she can begin the designing of the gardens, which will include both individual and shared plots. Between September 2020 and February 2021, applications will be available to those interested in the gardening program. Applications will be evaluated with a primary goal of providing land access (and hence a food source) to those who do not currently have access.

The plan is to expand the current garden (at 11th Avenue and 34-1/2 Street) to 40 by 60 feet, with some raised beds and walkways to allow easy access. Those who are awarded a garden will be given a plot number for individual gardening and can also participate in the shared gardens. Stewardship of the plots are for one year, requiring re-application on an annual basis.

Recently, Becca and volunteers donated 80 pounds of potatoes, kale, collard greens and tomatoes from the garden to Plant Grow Share, which is a program within the CANDO (Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization) devoted to food justice, community gardening and sharing.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been providing “We Care Boxes” to those in need of food.

In addition to the 11th Ave. gardens, Powderhorn also has a 3437 15th Ave. Community Garden (since 2010). For a small fee (which may be waived for those who cannot pay it) a 12 by 8 foot plot can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee helps pay for tools, water, compost, etc. This group works with PPNA (Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Assoc.) and helps grow vegetables for the annual Empty Bowls event in Powderhorn Park. If interested in this garden you can contact3437garden@gmail.com or call 612-5MULCH5. You can also find them on Facebook.

Over the long Minnesota winter, we can dream about the lovely gardens we will have come spring!