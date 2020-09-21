Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tributes from our staff and readers.

My heart is broken. Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left us. I am sad and so sorry for everyone who believes in fairness, equality, and kindness. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy will live on in the young and the old who find hope, determination, and inspiration in the life that she lived.

– Doris Overby

She accomplished so much and yet her legacy is at risk of being overshadowed by the timing of her death. I will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg for all that she achieved, for all that she did for others, for her strength. Her legacy is the knowledge that even in adversity we can accomplish great things.

– Elina Kolstad

May she rest in peace. We have lost a part of our national conscience, but she left us far better off than we really appreciate. She was a woman of uncommon character and integrity.

Her legacy will forever shape the way we treat the most most vulnerable among us. Her father was from Odessa and my father said it was the most beautiful city in his childhood memory. We come from the same people that left the “old world” to build a better future for their children. The journey has been long and difficult for sure, but they paved the way for a better future.

– Leon Cooper

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a proud Jewish woman who stood up for people who were marginalized. She said her life’s work was shaped by the Holocaust, “It makes you more empathetic to other people who are not insiders, who are outsiders”. It’s very significant that she died on Rosh Hashanah Eve, one of the holiest days of the year for Jews. Those who die on the new year holiday are considered ‘Tzadik’, Hebrew for righteous one.

– David Goldstein

How can you be grateful enough in remembering someone who spent her life fighting for the justice of a country? How can you be grateful enough in remembering someone who struggled, until her dying breath, to maintain a sane and balanced Supreme Court for us all?

RBG was notorious, beloved, a treasure, and a hero.

As individuals and as a nation, we grieve.

– Rebecca James