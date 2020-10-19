President’s response to virus unacceptable

The picture of the workers in their hazard suits and spraying the White House reminds me of the answer Senator Kirsten Gilibrand gave when she was running for president and she was asked, “What would be the first thing you would do if elected president?” and she said, “I’d clorox the Oval Office.” It has taken four years, but they’re finally “cloroxing” the whole White House.

Our president is still downplaying this awful virus by his antics since, and even before, he contracted this virus and upon leaving the hospital. He has been totally irresponsible. Let’s hope his “base” is not as dumb as he thinks they are.

Thank you.

—Patty Guerrero