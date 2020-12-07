Cargill Protest at SCOTUS

On Monday night, Nov. 30, Mighty Earth helped stage a protest at SCOTUS, the Supreme Court of the United States, in which they projected colored lights onto the Supreme Court building that read “CARGILL is Guilty.”

Arguments were heard in the U.S. Supreme Court the next day, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the case of NestléUSA, Inc. v. John Doe I and Cargill, Inc. v. John Doe I. John Doe I is the name for six formerly enslaved children who were trafficked and beaten, barely fed and forced to work on cacao plantations in Ivory Coast, in West Africa. Their claim is that U.S. corporations Cargill (giant agrobusiness headquartered in Minneapolis) and Nestle bought cacao from their plantations knowing the conditions and knowing they were supporting and perpetuating slavery.

The case has been moving through the U.S. court system since 2005 and now has arrived at the Supreme Court. It has not been thrown out in all this time. A ruling is expected by summer of 2021. The case has the potential to set a precedent on corporate liability.