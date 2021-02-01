Notes from the desk of peace activist Polly Mann (b. Nov. 19, 1919)

COVID vaccinations

Israel leads the world in per capita COVID vaccinations, with more than a million and a half Israelis having been vaccinated. Authorities estimate officials can administer the vaccine to some two million Israelis before the end of March, if not earlier, and hope to have the bulk of the population vaccinated by the end of March, but not the Palestinians living there. Israeli officials contend that Palestinians living in the area don’t fall under their jurisdiction under the terms of the Oslo accords and that it is the job of the Palestinian Authority to procure and distribute vaccines in the occupied territories. Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein explained: “I don’t think there is anyone in this country, whatever his or her views might be, who can imagine that I would be taking vaccines from the Israeli citizen and with all the good will, give it to our neighbors.” Evidently Mr. Edelstein considers Palestinians “neighbors” but not worthy of vaccines.