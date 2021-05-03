Getting it right – Letter to the Editor

Thank you, Southside Pride, for showing a picture of Chief Arradondo on the front page of your April edition. Thank you for quoting Chief Arradondo regarding his words at the Derek Chauvin trial: “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values.” For many years, I have served in a volunteer capacity on neighborhood committees and also committees that meet with our police chiefs and precinct commanders. It is my belief that Chief Dolan, Chief Harteau and, most importantly, our current Chief Arradondo believes that “It’s not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values.”

Thank you, Southside Pride, for being an important and frank voice in our community.

Kindly,

Doris Overby