Rita has dropped out of the race

BY DAVID TILSEN

Margarita (Rita) Ortega announced that she is leaving the race for City Council in the 9th Ward. This is a vacant seat left by Alondra Cano’s decision to not seek re-election.

Ms. Ortega has been a lifetime resident of the 9th Ward, mostly in the Little Earth housing project. She has been a community organizer working to better the lives of low-income people, an organizer of patrols in Little Earth, and a policy aide to Alondra Cano. She was a strong candidate, considered by many to be the front runner.

She said in an email to supporters that a medical procedure went dangerously awry and has required two surgeries in the past week with more in her future. She said that she needs to prioritize her health at this time. Southside Pride wishes her healing and strength and urges all to send her healthy energy.

Remaining in the race for the DFL endorsement are Al (AJ) Flowers, Haji Yussuf, Carmen Means and Jason Chavez. You can view interviews with all the candidates in the Virtual Campaign forum produced by Southside Pride. https://youtu.be/5T56nLvP9mw.