Temple Israel – Letter to the Editor

In your article in Southside Pride (April 2021 Nokomis edition): “Hennepin Avenue, downtown and uptown, a ‘main street’ in flux,” I was glad to see you included information on Temple Israel. However, in your brief history you wrote: “Rabbi Deinard’s successor served as head rabbi for 41 years.” Unfortunately, you did not include the name of Rabbi Deinard’s successor, Rabbi Albert Minda. Given his length of service, you should have included Rabbi Minda’s name (see below for further information).



Sincerely,

Christine Jenkins

Response from Debra Keefer Ramage:

I apologize for leaving off vital information about Temple Israel, and if anyone wants more complete information, I refer you to Wikipedia which has a very thorough history.