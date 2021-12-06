Notes from the desk of peace activist Polly Mann (b. Nov. 19, 1919)

JFK and the nuclear bomb

The New York Times recently ran an article about the nuclear bomb which, in my opinion, pretty much sketched where this country is with regard to nuclear weapons. It clarified so much for me. A new study, based on recently declassified documents, offers insights into how President John F. Kennedy resolved a comparable dilemma. “It went all the way to the top,” Andrew Cohen, a nuclear historian at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and the study’s author, said in an interview. “It’s clear that Kennedy was on the fence. But he decided not to go in the bomb direction.” Mr. Cohen’s book, “Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History” lays out the president’s 1963 pivot to diplomacy that helped make the groundbreaking arms treaty possible. He added that the disclosure of Kennedy’s calculated response to the Soviet’s demonstration of dropping a nuclear bomb showed his “deep revulsion for nuclear weapons.”

The explosive force of the Soviet device (set off on Oct. 30, 1961) was 50 megatons or equal to 50 million tons of conventional explosives. Recently the Russian nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, released a 30-minute, formerly secret documentary video that showed preparation and detonation of the mega-weapon. According to the Times article, “The blinding flash and churning mushroom cloud hinted at its gargantuan force. Its radioactivity shot into the stratosphere and circled the globe for years.”

Today, this is all history, and this is what we desire – nuclear weapons as past history.

Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at the Stevens Institute of Technology, in a study published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, states that the Soviets were not the only power to contemplate using nuclear power. Edward Teller, one of the main scientists working on nuclear weapons, announced at a meeting that he was working on two super bombs – one would be 10,000 megatons, or 20 times as destructive as previously known. However, later, scientists and even the president, began to question the use of the bomb and called for a treaty to support him. In 1963 President Kennedy signed a treaty with Moscow.