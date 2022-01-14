Most Minneapolis caucuses will be virtual this year.

To participate in Minneapolis’s DFL caucuses people need to sign up at http://www.minneapolisdfl.org/ 2022

We believe participating in the caucuses is the first step towards running the government. Democratic-Farmer-Labor (The Farmer-Labor Association declared in its 1934 Platform: “Capitalism has failed and should be abolished.” “We mean to establish the Cooperative Commonwealth.”) precinct caucuses are open to everyone. It’s a neighborhood meeting where you agree to talk politics. You elect some of your neighbors to represent you at endorsing conventions. Those endorsing conventions helped elect our Governor, Attorney General, all our State Representatives and State Senators. They’ll be asking for our endorsement again in the next couple of months. This is a good way to get your voice heard and find other kindred souls.