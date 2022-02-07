The Native American community needs infrastructure support

BY DAVID TILSEN

Sixteen urban Indian organizations recently announced they are seeking private and public support to construct buildings to increase the capacity of organizations dealing with education, health care, affordable housing and Native culture.

The junction of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers was originally an important intersection of commerce and culture before Europeans arrived with their military and settlers. Native culture helped shape our city. Our neighbors have enriched our art, our architecture, our public institutions, our discourse, and our festivals, and have challenged our thinking.

With a triple COVID death rate, triple unemployment rate, and only a 50% high school graduation rate compared to the general population, the services of these nonprofit organizations are more vital than ever. They have joined together, realizing that competing with each other is not in the interest of any of them. Their buildings were acquired and built in the 1980s and ‘90s and are in severe need of maintenance and in many cases rebuilding. One of them, Migizi, saw its building burn down last year.

These nonprofits are the underpinnings of the Native American community. While only 2% of our population, Indian people represent 50% of our homeless population.

It is in all of our interests for these organizations to flourish.

This year, the Minnesota Legislature has the opportunity to address these issues. The federal infrastructure bill contains money aimed at infrastructure for communities in need; in fact, it seems written for this initiative. Rep. Aisha Gomez and Sen. Omar Fatah are both supportive.

The organizations are:

Ain Dah Yung Center

American Indian Community Development

Corporation

American Indian Family Center

American Indian OIC

Department of Indian Work: Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul

Division of Indian Work

Indigenous Peoples Task Force

Little Earth of United Tribes

Lower Phalen Creek Project – Wakan Tipi Center

MIGIZI

Minneapolis American Indian Center

Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center

Montessori American Indian Childcare Center of

St. Paul

Native American Community Clinic

Native American Community Development Institute

New Native Theatre