Where should I send my money?

BY ED FELIEN

If you’re concerned about Republicans taking the House in November, there are a couple of races where your contribution could make a difference.

Angie Craig seems pretty safe. The 538 polls say she’s ahead by almost six points. Everyone is assuming the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision will motivate women voters, so oddsmakers are saying Craig has a likely chance of winning.

The race is much tighter in Des Moines, Iowa, where Cindy Axne is trailing her Republican opponent by six-tenths of a percent, 49.7% to 50.3%.

Or you could consider supporting with a check Susan Wild in Pennsylvania’s 7th District. She trails her opponent by four-tenths of a percent.

In upstate New York there are two races that are, at this point, razor thin. Francis Conole is dead even with his Republican opponent, and Josh Riley is two-tenths of a point behind.

If you have confidence that the Democrats will carry the House, and you’re concerned about the Democratic majority in the Senate—needing two more votes to override Manchin and Sinema to get rid of the filibuster and pass a voting rights bill—then, closer to home, you would like to see Mandela Barnes defeat Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. He’s behind right now by 2.6%. Turnout could make the difference and your late donation could help turnout.

The Pennsylvania race is a rout and a riot. Shapiro is leading the dime-store Napoleon, Mastriano, by almost 10 points in the race for governor, and Fetterman is ahead of snake-oil salesman Dr. Oz by 4.6% as of Oct. 3.

According to 538, J.D. Vance is beating Democrat Tim Ryan by 3.6% for the Ohio Senate seat, but the polls show a tighter race.

Perhaps the closest race is in Nevada, between Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democrat incumbent senator, and Adam Laxalt, the grandson of former Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt. The race is a virtual tossup. Masto has a one-tenth of one percent lead. She could use some help.

Money is the mother’s milk of politics. Your support could make the difference in the kind of world we’ll live in for the next two years.