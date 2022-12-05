BY TONY BOUZA

A wag, name forgotten, on his deathbed, said, “If this is dying, I don’t think much of it,” and died.

This will be my last column. Another wag (they abound) said, “Every hero becomes a bore at the end.”

The fat lady has sung.

The publisher has been a prince, a friend and wonderfully tolerant. I have no grievances.

I tend to grandiosity and have a large ego. This is another attempt at self-exam. The Greeks had it right.

A few final thoughts:

The smartest guy who ever lived was Albert Einstein—and he was proved right.

The evilest was Hitler.

America’s greatest were Lincoln and Eleanor Roosevelt (especially when she fought for Marian Anderson).

Evolution was man’s greatest discovery.

Cops do a great job, but those in charge need to be able to define it and exercise control with the many tools available. Cops are irrelevant to crime levels—poverty and racism are not.

America is a great country—with flaws to be sure—but it does require some effort from you. Racism and income inequality are No. 1 and No. 2.

As I think of the wag on top, I’m tempted to agree. Death is not worth much thinking about or feared—life is.

Publisher’s Note:

This is not the last you’ll hear from Tony Bouza. We have three additional columns we have not published, one of which includes his heretical views on the killing of Terrance Franklin. A new county attorney will be taking office in January. A review of the facts and a determination of whether there were criminal acts committed by Minneapolis police officers should be the responsibility of Mary Moriarty, the new Hennepin County Attorney. We will present Tony’s and my views sometime early next year.