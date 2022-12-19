DACA protests

More than 150 people protested Dec. 8 in downtown Minneapolis, blocking Washington Avenue near I-35W for two hours at rush hour. They protested outside of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office, demanding that the U.S. Senate act immediately to legalize people with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) temporary immigration status. The protest, organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), is part of a national push to get the Senate to pass the American Dream and Promise Act during Congress’s lame-duck session this month. (photo/Fight Back! News staff)