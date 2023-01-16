At the northwest corner of East Lake Street and 36th Avenue South, Elsa’s House of Sleep – a furniture, rug and mattress store – has been shuttered and dark since 2019. But last month a group of volunteers installed “Dream Sequences,” a pop-up public art project intended to beautify the corner as the property owners begin a major renovation of the building and the store.

“Dream Sequences” is a production of 36th A.R.T. (Avenue Revitalization and Transformation), a volunteer group of neighborhood residents working to address safety, accessibility, aesthetics and interpretive wayfinding along 36th Avenue, from Lake Street to 25th Street.

“Dream Sequences” was inspired by the name of the store as well as a quote from Elsa Rezene herself as recalled by her son, Tetra Constantino: “It’s never too late to start dreaming.”