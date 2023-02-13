Summer camps in 2023

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMAGE

Overview

The whole summer camp scene seems more stable this year than the past three. In 2020, summer camps, like exercise studios, were reeling, and the timing was terrible to switch to alternative modes of delivery. In 2021, new experiments in areas such as virtual classes made it rather chaotic. In 2022 there was a rush to embrace “normal again” but with virtual offerings also provided as backups. Now it’s all integrated, and meant to last – not normal again, but the new normal.

Arts and creativity camps

Many old friends are still around. Northern Clay Center’s registration opened Jan. 31. Their website says, “Northern Clay Center offers … summer camps, after school clay club, weekly Teen Boot Camp, one-day workshops for families, and take home virtual camp kits.” Articulture (articulture.org) and Chicago Avenue Fire Arts (cafac.wildapricot.org/classes/youth) will both open registration and post classes for summer camp in late February. Cooks of Crocus Hill is offering a small but interesting selection of three-day youth classes in the summer. Examples: for kids ages 8-10 there is one on baseball game snacks, and for teens ages 13-16 there is Level Up Baking, which covers some very fancy stuff.

ArtStart (artstart.org) is an innovative arts nonprofit in St. Paul that combines artmaking with art appreciation, cultural studies, history and – recycling? (See ArtScraps on their website.) Registration is open now for summer programs, which center on studying and being inspired by the art and culture of Egypt and Turkey. The teaching artists include many honored veterans of In the Heart of the Beast, including Julie and Gustavo Boada and more.

Performing arts camps

Circus Juventas, the famed circus arts school in St. Paul, has not opened registration yet for summer, and now you need to pre-register in order to get an invitation when that happens. So if you have a kid who wants to fly through the air with the greatest of ease, head over to circusjuventas.org/summer-camps and do that.

Great River School has scores of one-week day camp modules for four grade level groups in dozens of subject areas. Two interesting ones in this category: for grades 1 to 3, a choice of character creation, future stars of theater, or music and movement; for Pre-K to K, puppetry camp!

If your kid is into music, consider MacPhail Center for Music’s summer camp program. They offer such a vast array of camps for all ages (including adult summer camps and family camps) that we can only skim the surface. Ukulele, Brass, Music Production, Songwriting, World Music – these are just a few of the many offerings. Registration is open, there are scholarships available, and all details can be found here: www.macphail.org/meta/summer-camps.

The Guthrie Theater Summer Camp program is confined to the month of July, with grades 6 to 8 in the first two weeks, and grades 9 to 12 in the second. These can be taken as a single week or combined, in which case there is a discount. There are also scholarships available.

Sports and games camps

Great River School summer camps mentioned above also include sports. Ultimate, Goaltimate, Urban Biking, Hiking, Swimming, and Sailing (on Bde Maka Ska) are among the offerings for grades 7 to 10, while Ninja Warrior Training is one of the modules for grades 1 to 3.

Classic TaeKwonDo Studios at 5253 Chicago Ave. in Minneapolis offers full-day programs all summer long as well as on school release days. The day includes a field trip, mostly outdoors, lunch time, free time, snack time and an hour of TaeKwonDo.

Inner City Tennis runs tennis camps called Summer Tennis in the Parks from June 19 to Aug. 4, except for the Fourth of July. This program is available in 21 Minneapolis parks, and registration opens March 1. St. Paul Urban Tennis offers a smaller but similar program for two weeks in August at four parks. Email [email protected] for more information.

STEM camps

iDTech is back at Macalester College in St. Paul this summer with its wildly popular career-oriented summer camps. They have a big focus on robotics, coding and engineering. Start at idtech.com to find specifics.

The Science Museum of Minnesota also offers summer camps that comprise a full day to accommodate working parents. I like their offerings because unlike many STEM programs they go beyond the usual coding focus. They include things like veterinary medicine, archaeology, “planet protectors,” space travel, a magic-themed module for grades 1 to 3, and Sci Girls in the National Parks for grades 4 to 6.

Mixed activity and overnight camps

For overnight camps, it’s a whole other world. These camps combine all the themes above into one experience, plus sleeping in a tent, communal living, and being away from your family for a week or more. Three great options for staying in Minnesota or the surrounding states are YMCA of the North, which operates eight metro area day camps and several overnight camps in Minnesota and western Wisconsin (ymcanorth.org/camps) and Camp Pillsbury, a venerable and well-loved co-ed camp in Owatonna (camppillsbury.com), and Camp Foley.

Camp Foley is a co-ed, family-owned, residential camp in Pine River, Minnesota, dating from 1924, and currently led by a mother-daughter team. It’s an all-activities camp with loads of physical activity along with some art, cooking, music and other enrichment. They offer sailing and other water sports, plus rock-climbing, archery, tennis and paintball. Camp Foley attracts campers from all over the world and offers counselor training internships for older teens. See campfoley.com for details and registration.