It’s time for statewide Ranked Choice Voting

The Minnesota Legislature is poised to consider a bill that would bring Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) statewide in a measured, thoughtful manner. Minnesota is ready to take this step, and I encourage our South Minneapolis representatives to push it forward.

Minneapolis is one of over 60 jurisdictions across the country that already use RCV, including the states of Maine and Alaska. The polling, across the country and across the political spectrum, tells us that RCV makes our elections more inclusive, diverse, and representative. Voters consistently say that RCV is simple to use, that they prefer it, and that they want to keep using it.

The time is now for Ranked Choice Voting in Minnesota.