Restorative justice report

BY KAY SCHROVEN

In 2022 the Public Safety Committee of the Minneapolis DFL Senior Caucus prepared a report on improving policing in Minneapolis (adopted 7/12/22). Below are some of the highlights.

The first observation was that reviewing one system isn’t enough. Review was needed for all of the interconnecting systems related to justice and public safety. The committee started with an inquiry of the court system including the bail system, charging decisions, trial versus plea bargain and detention versus release. They attended community meetings, studied 25 scholarly reports, journalism accounts and public data, and interviewed individuals with extensive knowledge of Hennepin County’s court system.

When Willie Sutton, the notorious American bank robber, was asked why he robbed banks he replied, “That’s where the money is.” Likewise the committee found that the focus should be on juvenile and young adult offenders because of their proportion in the criminal justice system. Because Minneapolis has had a sharp rise in crime rates (auto, bicycle and catalytic converter theft, etc.) since the murder of George Floyd, there is a tendency to want to get tough on crime. It is a tempting approach for those who simply want to feel safe in their community. However, there is evidence based on research that “locking them up,” especially pre-trial, is not always the best public policy. Simply put, it doesn’t reduce crime and increases rather than reduces recidivism (with some exceptions).

Here are a few important observations of the committee:

• One-fourth of incarcerated people have not been convicted of a crime.

• Detention increases post-disposition crime.

• There are sharp racial disparities in who is detained pre-trial.

Diversion and restorative justice programs have merit. Diversion allows offenders to participate in specific programs where they get the necessary support to improve their chances of staying on the right side of the law. Restorative justice programs expose offenders to the impact they have had on their victims and through negotiation agree to do what they can to make the victim more whole. Early intervention, especially for those who lack home, school and social support, has been shown to be effective in turning a meaningful percentage of young offenders away from a life of crime.

Based on its findings the committee made the following observations/recommendations:

• Elected officials should consider diversion and restorative justice programs over incarceration, especially for young offenders.

• Stronger targeting of felons is needed.

• Consider reducing the caseloads of juvenile probation officers.

• Those administering diversion programs should consider well-validated algorithms in order to separate those whose release would endanger the public and those who would not.

• Consider no-cash bail for low-level offenders with respect to race and inequities of income.

• Because the Glen Lake detention center was closed in 2021, there needs to be added capacity in housing and treatment centers, especially for young offenders.

• Revisit the recommendations made in 1994 by the Minnesota Supreme Court task force with respect to today’s crime climate and consider implementing those that are still worthwhile.

• Emphasize special prosecution for domestic assault.

• Audit Hennepin County practices.

• Restorative Justice Community Action (RJCA) serves Hennepin and Ramsey counties. A four-year University of Minnesota study shows that offenders referred to the traditional system were 2.5 times more likely to be arrested in the next year compared to those referred to RJCA’s program.

• For over four decades, Hennepin County has had diversion programs. The current program, Diversion Solutions, plus 14 additional options exist today, coordinated by Richfield-based Headway. A study of outcomes reveals significant success. Often re-arrests and reconvictions decline after a “second chance” experience. In addition, employment increases, especially among young Black men. Diversion reduces the probability of reoffending within two years by 53%. For first-time offenders, the reduction of offenses is 70%.

• While long-term studies are still needed, there is enough evidence that diversion and restorative justice programs should be taken seriously. Through them, public safety can be improved, lives of offenders can be turned around and public costs can be avoided.

