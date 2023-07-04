Rent control canceled by a minority on the City Council

BY JOE HESLA, TC-DSA RENT CONTROL WORK GROUP COCHAIR

In a sneak attack, the conservative minority on the City Council killed the scheduled public hearing on rent control scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. While three of the Muslim council members were observing a religious holiday, the conservative minority had enough votes to keep the measure off the ballot for this year.

The average rent in Minneapolis is $1,660 per month for an average size of 777 square feet. (https://www.rentcafe.com/average-rent-market-trends/us/ mn/minneapolis/)

Two years ago, in the spring of 2021, CURA (the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs) delivered a report to the City Council. It weighed the issues and benefits of a potential rent control policy in Minneapolis. This report was requested by the mayor, and CURA was specifically asked to do it. The study was 119 pages long and strongly stated that renters in Minneapolis would be greatly helped by a rent control policy.

In the summer of 2021, Mayor Frey unfortunately vetoed a 7-6 council vote for a charter amendment that would have allowed a renter-crafted policy, passed by a ballot initiative by voters. Instead, the council only empowered themselves to pass rent control.

Last summer, the mayor and the conservative majority City Council appointed a group of people to form the Rent Stabilization Working Group to study the issue further. Although there were many members of this group who represented big real estate, huge developers and rental property owners, the working group, after 12 weeks of meetings, recommended a 3% cap on annual rent increases with almost no exceptions. Two and half years later, it seems like there should have been other chances for the public to voice their opinions about rent control. Unfortunately, there have not been.

TC-DSA (Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America) is supporting a strong rent control policy 3% annual cap and no exceptions that weaken the policy. DSA is holding an event to help us all prepare for the next steps on Sunday, July 16, at Boneshaker Books on Franklin Avenue – a drop-in event from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

You can also sign our petition here: https:// bit.ly/rent-control-petition. This is an issue that faces opposition from a powerful real estate and development industry. It’s an industry with huge pockets and the money to spread disinformation.

And on the other side is us!

Please show up on July 16.

Let’s win strong rent control for Minneapolis!