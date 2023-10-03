The Tampa 5 – students face jail

BY DRAKE THOMAS MYERS,

MN ANTI-WAR COMMITTEE

“We’re not guilty. We came out to the press right away saying, we’re not f—ing apologizing for anything, not to the cops who groped a student and not to the university that wants to punish protesters for saying no to attacks on their schools!” – Chrisley Carpio, one of the Tampa 5.

Hillsborough County prosecutors have filed felony and misdemeanor charges against a group of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) protesters who were brutalized and in one case sexually assaulted by University of South Florida (USF) campus police for holding a peaceful demonstration on their campus in March of this year.