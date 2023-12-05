Speech by Ilhan Omar:

“I am also saddened by the fact that 535 Members of Congress could come together in one breath and fully condemn the horrors of what Israelis experienced, and that there is now only a few handful of them who could get to the point of saying ‘We condemn the slaughter of Palestinian children, of mothers, of fathers, of grandmothers, of grandfathers.’

“Where is your humanity?

“How do you look at one atrocity and say, ‘This is wrong,’ but you watch as bodies pile up, as neighborhoods are leveled. Israel has dropped more bombs in the last 10 days than we dropped in a whole year in Afghanistan.

“Where is your humanity?

“Where is your outrage?

“Where is your care for people?

“How is it we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel but could not get himself to say, ‘I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza?’

“What is wrong with you?

“How is this possible?

“I want to say how insane and painful and scary it is to work and serve in a space where we have a member in our caucus say, ‘All Muslims are responsible for this.’ And not a single condemnation comes from our caucus leadership or any member of Congress. How is it that we are serving in a body where there are members who condemn us for asking for peace, for cease-fire?

“But I am never going to stop saying Palestinians deserve freedom, that we need to free Palestine, and I am never going to stop saying that there is no way that we should allow sending more bombardments to kill Palestinians.”

In solidarity with Ilhan Omar

BY ED FELIEN

How many children must die?

I heard Ilhan Omar cry,

“Where is your humanity?”

Yes, what Hamas did was bad and wrong

But your bombs don’t make it right

You want reprisals ten to one

Will that let you sleep at night?

Only the children suffer and die

The leaders have already won

The poor have nowhere to fly

And the people must rally around.

It is enough, dayenu

It is enough of the horror, the killing

It is enough, dayenu

Peace is possible if you are willing.

How many children must die?

I heard Ilhan Omar cry,

“Where is your humanity?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6fnhal_NYs