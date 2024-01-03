Erica Bouza – Passing

BY ED FELIEN

Erica Bouza

Fragile and delicate. The last time I saw her was in their bedroom. I looked at her and almost wept. The sadness and loss she read in my eyes frightened her.

But she was strong as steel when convinced of a righteous cause. I wrote a piece for the Twin Cities Reader about getting arrested at a Honeywell demonstration sometime in the ‘80s; I said I was part of the Erica Bouza Brigade before I’d even met her. But the last time I saw her, this past summer, the look of pity and terror in my eyes drove her to retreat back into

bed with Tony.

Tony’s devotion to Erica was absolute. His chronicle of caring for her in his last year is on our website.

Tony Bouza, born in 1928 in Ferrol, Galicia, Spain, died June 26, 2023.

Erica Bouza, born in 1931 in London, died Dec. 14, 2023.

So huge, so hopeless to conceive

As these that twice befell.

Parting is all we know of heaven,

And all we need of hell.

– Emily Dickinson