Koski abolishes Ward 11 meetings

I was at the Ward 11 “Public Safety Meeting” last night. Council Member Koski denied all opportunities for her constituents to ask about or present any community problem. The constituents were forbidden from raising a hand and asking a question. “Ward meetings” are abolished.

Koski employed many standard government tactics to eliminate public input in government decision-making.

Koski abolished the ward meeting by renaming it a “Public Safety Meeting.” She limited discussion to her topic – the most common tactic in government today. She chooses the topic and “safety guest,” accepts only written questions, censors the ones she doesn’t like, filibusters awhile, and then the meeting is over. Zero community questions were asked. The Ward 11 meetings are abolished.

Hennepin County has decided to listen less as well. Commissioners used to listen for three minutes, but now it is two. Government and people listen to and respect each other less and less every day.

Neil Elavsky

Ed Felien responds:

Hey Neil,

I hear you. Our elected representatives have a responsibility to come back and talk to the people who elected them and tell them about what they’re doing downtown.

Emily Koski is a major player, and with this new turnover, she could end up running the Council. She has the one essential aspect for a politician—they have to know how to count. Koski has a reputation for working with DSA-endorsed council members from the inner city. She’s effective and gets it done. If she’s really smart, she’d tell the majority caucus that they could write the program and she’d implement it. Sort of like the routine Biden and Bernie play with Congress. Smooth as glass. No problems.