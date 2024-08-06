Summer on Lyndale Avenue South

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMAGE

The Wonderful Wedge

Do you mean the neighborhood or the cooperative grocery store? I could mean both! But right now I mean the co-op. Although I’ve been a member of a different co-op for 33 years, my favorite co-op to shop is the Wedge (2105 Lyndale Ave. S.). The Wedge was founded in a small apartment on Franklin Avenue in 1974. It began growing immediately, and soon neighbors began to see lines of members on the street outside on business days. As their website says, they have been growing out of locations for the past 50 years.

Most recently they grew by merging with Linden Hills Co-op in 2017. They named the resulting entity Twin Cities Cooperative Partners, until a year ago when it was changed to Wedge Community Co-ops, with the stores being called Lyndale and Linden Hills, respectively. (Linden Hills Co-op is almost as old, having been founded in 1976.)

Whether you are a member or not, if you need more information about the Wedge Co-op, check out their website (wedge.coop) and sign up for email news and notices of sales and events.

Cultural resources on Lyndale Avenue South

The Jungle Theater (2951 Lyndale Ave. S.) is a theater company focusing on recent and unconventional plays. They just concluded a very successful 2023-24 season, and announced the performances for the 2024-25 season:

• Dinner for One, co-created by Christina Baldwin, Sun Mee Chomet and Jim Lichtscheidl and featuring Sun Mee Chomet and Jim Lichtscheidl. Nov 30 through Jan 5.

Based on an iconic slapstick comedy sketch and New Year’s Eve tradition in Europe for over 60 years, Dinner for One tells the story of a butler helping his employer celebrate her annual dinner party. (This is a return of a highly successful 2023 run.)

• The Effect by Lucy Prebble featuring Christina Baldwin. March 1 through 30.

When Connie and Tristan sign up for a clinical trial to test a new antidepressant, they fall for each other—hearts racing, knees buckling—hard. But are their feelings real or nothing more than a dopamine-fueled side effect?

• Fast Fwd Motions by Katie Ka Vang. May 31 through June 29.

This world premiere follows a team of working-class Hmong-American women practicing and competing in their ferocious Volleyball League here in Minnesota.

Treehouse Records (2557 Lyndale Ave. S.), the successor record store to Oarfolkjokeopus, closed in 2017. The space has sat empty all this time, waiting for someone to open a record store. Lucky Cat Records is that store, and Michele Swanson is that someone. Lucky Cat opened Saturday, July 6 with a packed-in crowd of nostalgic fans and had a big party culminating with an in-store concert from Tommy Stinson, formerly of The Replacements. “Oarfolk” as the original store was called, lasted from 1973 to 2001 and was the hangout of the Replacements and many other iconic bands of the Minneapolis 1980s. Treehouse was open from 2001 to 2017. Let’s hope Lucky Cat (which appears to have an all-women staff!) will last at least as long.

Places to eat and drink on Lyndale Avenue South

Baba’s Hummus House and Mana’eesh Bakery (2220 Lyndale Ave. S.) opened about a year ago and has proven to be a hit. Even if you haven’t been there, you may already be familiar with Baba’s hummus and/or flatbreads from your grocery store, but the restaurant offers so much more. Mana’eesh is a rich flatbread (not sold in stores) that can be dolled up to make a sort of Palestinian pizza. They offer delivery and have a small market of Middle Eastern favorites in the store.

New sports bar, Beckett’s (3006 Lyndale Ave S.) opened this past July in the previous Fool Me Once spot. Instead of focusing on one sport, or only Minnesota teams, their decor reflects every professional sport across the nation. The ceiling is papered in pennants. Their hours are Monday to Thursday, 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Tender Lovin’ Chix is currently a popular food truck in the North Loop, but is coming soon to 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., the former home of Fire and Nice Ale House. Meanwhile, you can do a taste test from the food truck. Marques Johnson and “Billy from Billy Sushi” own the business.

The Brothers’ Café (3450 Lyndale Ave. S.) is a modern diner type of place with all-day breakfast. It just opened this past January in the space previously home to Vo’s Vietnamese restaurant. Their menu is comfort food, “classics with a twist.” They are open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delivery is available via GrubHub.

Khaluna (4000 Lyndale Ave. S.) is Chef Ann Ahmed’s third restaurant, by far her most elegant, and the one that hews most closely to her native Laotian food and culture. Some of the decor and food choices are based on those of popular (but not cheap) southeast Asian resorts, and Ahmed said she was specifically going for the look and feel of a luxury overseas vacation. In addition to the dinner menu, take a look at the brunch menu, one of the most interesting I’ve seen in this town that loves interesting brunches. There is a well-received bar with its own menu, and in the shop, there are curated food and non-food items from around southeast Asia for sale. You can also reserve the shop for private dining events.

Other interesting shops on Lyndale Avenue South

Trichome Lounge (3037 Lyndale Ave. S.) is one of the latest new businesses promising a fun, safe and chill joint to get your 420 on. The cannabis-infused, alcohol-free venue offers space for movies, live performances and DJ sets in their lounge, which boasts a retro gaming corner and vibrant murals by Minnesota artists. On the retail side the shop features adaptogens, nootropics, mycology kits and even a seed bank for DIYers. A tiered membership program offers packages from daily passes to year-round lounge access.

Larue’s Vintage Shop at 40th and Lyndale moved to Linden Hills, citing a lack of street parking. The building owner divided the space into two smaller shops and started interviewing prospective tenants. He chose Dandelion Fiber Co. and Love Token Vintage & Handmade (3952 Lyndale Ave. S). Love Token Vintage is operated by Laura Reiger (she/they) and carries vintage clothing, small antiques, and work by local artists.

Dandelion Fiber Co. is the brainchild of friends Lara Valente and Tiffany Sather. Sather, originally from Fargo, previously co-owned Lowry Hill Meats with her husband. Valente, originally from Brazil, has also been a manager at Petite Leon and a buyer for Marigold. The shop carries interesting and unusual yarns and fabrics, aimed at fabric artists and designers.