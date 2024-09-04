Fall on Selby Avenue, St. Paul

BY DEBRA KEEFER RAMAGE

Housing nonprofits and land trusts

Selby Avenue, like everything else, exists in the now, but unlike many other streets, Selby Avenue seems very conscious of its past and its future. Part of Selby Avenue’s past was the brutal destruction of a prosperous African-American community and neighborhood by the construction of the interstate highway, I-94. This is a tale told in many big cities, where the routes for interstate and other main highways always seemed to plow through the homes of the poor, BIPOC and the working class.

We covered the destruction of Rondo in St. Paul in a previous issue and mentioned plans then afoot to reconnect the neighborhood and recompense the descendants and survivors. Now we are focusing on one of the strands of this effort — the Rondo Community Land Trust (Rondo CLT.)

Rondo CLT is a community-based affordable housing and commercial land trust operating in St. Paul and Suburban Ramsey County. A CLT builds community wealth and neighborhood stability through the development of permanently affordable homeownership opportunities, rental housing, commercial space and other community assets. They are also in a St. Paul-based coalition with several other housing and property related organizations called the Shared Ownership Collaborative. They and Rondo CLT are program participants in The Inheritance Fund, a signature program of St. Paul Mayor Carter’s administration to make reparations in Rondo and build community wealth throughout the city. Check out rondoclt.org for more information.

Another housing-related nonprofit found along Selby Avenue is the MN Association of Sober Homes (MASH) with its offices at 569 Selby Ave. MASH was founded in 2007 and became the state affiliate of a national organization, the National Association of Recovery Residences (NARR). More than 30 states have branches of NARR, and these provide certification and standards for owners and operators of sober housing of all types. Additionally, MASH and other affiliates provide individuals seeking sober housing with a vetted directory and assistance in getting a place of their choice.

Places to grab a bite or a drink on Selby Avenue

There are a couple of pretty new places to check out. One of them is part of an overall “concept” called the 526 Collective (526 Selby Ave.), which combines art gallery, hair salon, coffee shop and event venue spaces. The coffee shop is mostly just coffee and pastries for now, with breakfast sandwiches, lunches and a pie night in the Coming Soon column. They are also looking to host music there, so if you’re looking for gigs or know someone who is, give them a call.

Another recently opened location is Local Rumor (1811 Selby Ave.), in the space formerly occupied by the Blue Door Pub of St. Paul. They are so new (opened in July) that they don’t have a liquor license, so they are currently serving a very ambitious selection of mocktails and a few NA beers and wines. The vibrant and catchy decor and the enthusiasm of its founders are driving neighbors in at a pretty good pace, so that’s a good sign. Catch them on Facebook and other social media.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery (164 Snelling Ave. N.) has been in business since 2005 but has only been in St. Paul since the fall of 2022. This very popular bakery and cafe is run by Patti and Robbie Soskin. A contingent from my recent family reunion went there for brunch and we loved it. See more in this month’s Dish column.

Pauly’s Pub & Grill (1668 Selby Ave.), which opened in 2023 in the old Kalsada space, serves up comfort foods like cheese curds and giant meatballs along with 13 kinds of burgers (one plant-based). Open daily 11 a.m. to midnight.

Retail and services along Selby Avenue

Stripper’s Furniture Repair & Restoration (1698 Selby Ave.) has been providing furniture repair and restoration since 1963, when it was started by the first generation of the Stripper’s family, with a third generation learning the trade.

Studio in Balance (1679 Selby Ave.) focuses on private lessons and small, intimate classes in Stott Pilates, with yoga, weight training and other modalities. Studio hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fair Play Projects (1591 Selby Ave.) is another shop that has a very up-to-date vibe about it. Not exactly a toy shop or a gift shop or a stationer’s, it has a little bit of all of these and more. The things they sell are unique, charming, and whimsical. Art supplies, kits for various fun projects, toys, books and party favors, many of them in miniature sizes, bright, popping colors and vaguely European or Japanese stylings, they are just the thing for a gift to a creative person in your life, or a set of favors to enliven a children’s party.

Egg|Plant Urban Farm Supply (1771 Selby Ave.) is more than a garden center, it’s an urban farm supply store. Egg|Plant was opened in 2010 by Audrey Matson and Bob Lies, a couple who met as students at nearby Hamline University. Their main thing is gardening and backyard chickens, but they also have equipment and expertise in a variety of other urban farming skills. In the fall of the year, they sponsor a Chicken Coop Tour, which this year will be on Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vintage clothing and other vintage stuff make up a big part of Selby Avenue’s retail offerings. (This is also Selby Avenue being conscious of its future. We zero-waste enthusiasts are all about vintage stores and reuse in general.) We are going to focus on three of the best: Practical Goods, Everyday People and Lula. Practical Goods (1759 Selby Ave.) has been in business since 2002, having moved a couple of times a short distance along the avenue as they expanded. They sell all kinds of clothing, from coats to socks, as well as household goods, crafting supplies like yarn, sporting goods and gardening tools. Everything is second-hand, in good condition and made of natural materials.

Everyday People Clothing Exchange (1599 Selby Ave.) has been in business even longer, from 1997, although their Selby location dates back to 2012. Owned by sisters Kitty and Liza, it is open seven days a week from noon to 6 pm. They trade in clothing only, including accessories (handbags, jewelry, etc.). You can bring in clean items in good condition to exchange for store credit any time they are open. And finally, there is Lula Vintage Wear (1587 Selby Ave.), the oldest and most exclusive. Lula has been around since 1992. They sell men’s and women’s vintage clothing, which must be at least 25 years old, though they prefer even older. Lula is considered an expert in the vintage clothing market, and they buy outright vintage items that pass the test.