Open Streets Nicollet returns for an end-of-summer hurrah

BY STEPHANIE FOX

Open Streets, the popular Minneapolis tradition of closing long thoroughfares for neighborhood celebrations, was started by the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition in 2009 as a way to show people how the city would look without cars. The group, now called Our Streets Minneapolis, organized the events together with the Minneapolis Public Works Department.

Then, last year, for the first time, the organization found that they needed more cash to run the Open Streets, and they reached out to the city for help. In response, the Minneapolis Public Works ended their affiliation with the festivities and this year, only three Open Street festivals remained. But, thanks to the Lyndale Neighborhood Association partnering with the City of Minneapolis, one of those still flourishing is Open Streets Nicollet.

“In February, the Lyndale Neighborhood Association (LNA) responded to the City of Minneapolis’ open Request for Proposal to organize Open Streets events for the summer and fall of 2024,” said Sami Smetana, Executive Director of the Lyndale Neighborhood Association.

The Lyndale Neighborhood Association is inviting everyone, new timers and Open Streets veterans, to walk, bike, scooter and skateboard along the two miles of Nicollet Avenue from 46th St. to 31st St. on September 28, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Nicollet celebration will be the final Open Streets of the 2024 season.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Open Streets Nicollet drew an estimated 15,000 people and organizers are hoping that this year, people who have been missing Open Streets will come, bringing their friends (and kids and dogs).

The street will be closed to motorized vehicles. Instead, expect the avenue to be lined with food and beverage booths, stages featuring local musicians, art projects (most interactive and kid-friendly) and hands-on happenings featuring and promoting local businesses and organizations.

“This event is not just about throwing a great community party (which it does!), it is about raising the awareness of local businesses and the unique flavor they bring to our neighborhood and building new connections between them and neighbors so that they will continue to thrive,” said Sarah Linnes-Robinson, Director of Projects for the Lyndale Neighborhood Association.

So, what to expect at this “summer is almost over” event as you wander up and down the street? Food, drink, art projects, games, politics, music and much more.

At Inner City Tennis, the crew will leave their tennis building at Martin Luther Park, to set up a mini-tennis court on Nicollet Ave., where kids can try out their tennis skills. There will also be a multi-sport obstacle course, challenging school-aged kids with a series of hoops, tunnels and targets. This obstacle course is part of Inner City’s Super Saturdays programs. Try out the course at Open Streets and then return every other Saturday during the year for more fun. Kids ages 3 through 18 are welcome.

The YMCA will be on the street with pop-up classes including a pickle ball court where people can learn to play the popular game, parent/child yoga workshops and a kiddie pool for “fishing” for prizes. There will be live music, including the soulful sounds of Ray Barnard and the Rotation.

Bands like the Mighty Mofos and Just Luv Inc. will be playing outside of Road Runner Records, a vintage record and CD shop. The shop will be selling many items at special Open Streets discounts as well.

Musicians will also be entertaining the crowds gathered at 37th St. S. in front of the Butter Bakery Café (3700 Nicollet Ave. S.). The performances, organized by radio station KFAI, include opportunities to meet many of the musicians and visual artists. Then, sit down at one of the old-school manual typewriters to click out your own original poetry before grabbing a bowl of curry or a biscuit sandwich.

Nicollet Ace Hardware (3805 Nicollet Ave. S.) will have face painting and balloon animals outside the store, a “Ninja Anywhere” fitness mobile obstacle course (any age, any height) and snacks will be available.

Bob Seabold, owner of Tower Games (3920 Nicollet Ave. S.), said that in the tent set up outside of the store there will be family games for parents and kids to play, including a learn-to-play Dungeons and Dragons.

At Marigold (3506 Nicollet Ave. S.), a shop selling non-alcoholic liquid refreshments, enjoy free samples of booze-free beer, wine and cocktails. The shop sells a wide variety of alternative beverages, and you don’t need to have reached drinking age to try them. Ice cream, coffee and baked goods are available at the long-longed-for Sebastian Joe’s Kingfield Social (4301 Nicollet Ave. S.). Or sip icy sake at Ramen Kazama (3400 Nicollet Ave. S.).

If after a few glasses you are craving some good coffee, 5-Watt Coffee (3745 Nicollet Ave. S.) will be offering cold press and cold drip coffee from an outside booth and specialty coffee drinks (including non-dairy milk) inside the shop.

Outside Finer Meats butcher shop (3747 Nicollet Ave. S.), the store’s food truck will be serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, their pulled pork, jumbo hotdogs, plates of mac and cheese and French fries. Or enjoy the French-inflected fare and elevated lumberjack theme at Bûcheron (4257 Nicollet Ave. S.).

There will be fun runs, too. Kids can join the Fun Kids Street Dash with a $12 registration fee. Adults can sign up for the Fun Run for Beer. The route equals a 5k run with registration fees ($25) covering a craft beverage and swag from the Brewery Running Series. There are no winners or losers. Runners can choose their own pace and can stop to take dance breaks, buy items for sale along the way and answer trivia questions. Kids on the fun run will receive a free themed t-shirt and a root beer.

Veterans for Peace will be there with their peace bus, promoting Peace in the Middle East and climate justice. Stop for free peace buttons and stickers and grab one of their newsletters from the organization’s president Dave Logsdon.

Fresh Eye Gallery will offer engaging art projects. In the Heart of Beast’s famous puppets will tell stories, and the New Native Theater will be demonstrating puppet making.

Stop by the DFL booth at 3100 Nicollet Ave. for a little bit of pre-election politics. Or for something more energetic, join in with the queer contra dancing, a ukulele choir and a speaker’s corner with Strangers Meeting Strangers.

“Given LNA’s history as a co-host of Nicollet Open Streets from 2014 through 2019—the last time the event was held on Nicollet Avenue—it felt fitting to take on this role again,” she said. “We’re thrilled to bring Nicollet Open Streets back as a way to celebrate and showcase the unique character of the Kingfield and Lyndale neighborhoods,” said Smetana.