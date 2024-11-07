CUHCC Seeking Input on New Building

BY LARA PRATT

Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) invites community members to provide input on its plans to construct a new building on its current site at 2001 Bloomington Ave.

The new building – scheduled to open in 2027 – will allow CUHCC to serve more patients, add more services and enhance its professional training programs. At Open House events on Nov. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. and Nov. 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., neighborhood residents and representatives from local businesses and community organizations can provide input on ways the new facility can serve their healthcare needs and enhance the community.

CUHCC has served the Phillips Community since 1958. It annually provides medical, dental, mental health, and social services to nearly 11,000 patients who represent the cultural, racial and economic diversity of the neighborhood. As a community clinic that provides care to all who seek it, CUHCC has been a cornerstone of high-quality, patient-centered care for immigrants, refugees and people with limited income.

To serve a growing population and improve patients’ experience, CUHCC’s new two-story building will offer more appointments and services, improved waiting areas, and space for programs and community gatherings. “Our patients deserve a state-of-the art, welcoming environment that supports their health and healing,” says Roli Dwivedi, MD, the clinic’s CEO. The building will accomplish this through better integration of medical and mental health service, bigger exam rooms and a better flow. The new facility will also support CUHCC’s learning program in which future health professionals learn to provide integrated, whole-person care for a diverse patient population.

The upcoming Open House events at the clinic are one of many steps CUHCC is taking to engage the community in this exciting project. Participants will have the opportunity to see early drawings of the new space, ask questions and share ideas. They can also enter a raffle to win one of four $50 Target gift cards. For more information, contact Janeth Guerra de Patino at [email protected].