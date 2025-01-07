Making Minneapolis a Better Place – Letter to the Editor

BY BILL MARSHALL

Well, now that the election is over, hopefully we can come to some type of agreements in certain areas to make this a better place! And I’m thinking locally, not nationally, and I have two ideas that I think could be incorporated to make this a better place.

Number one, for those that do not take the bus – which I do being a senior citizen that can no longer drive due to medications – the MTC Transit. They’re realigning bus routes, and these new super routes are cutting out a lot of stops. Well, I happen to have COPD, and I’m considered disabled – along with many other people who are disabled – and this cuts out our mobility a great deal. I have twice contacted MTC about this and they’ve never responded, even though they claim they will respond with an email. But this breaks up their narrative that everything they do is wonderful. Just like the Chicago Lake Transit Center – which will soon be tore down – that they spent a ton of money on. You know, if you’re a disabled person or person that uses a walker, to have to go an extra block or two is an unbelievable struggle – ESPECIALLY in the winter. In the next five years, almost a third of America will be senior citizens, with the majority being disabled. News flash for MTC: most people taking the bus are not in a hurry. I feel this is a direct violation of the DISABILITY ACT, but I can’t find anybody who will touch this when I call on the phone, because it breaks up the narratives the Democrats in power want to feed us!!

My second thing I think we should be doing, is that the CITY COUNCIL make it illegal for businesses to only accept credit cards. How many poor people, homeless people or disadvantage people have credit cards? I shop at a bakery over by Roosevelt High School and they only take credit cards. I asked them why and the kid at the counter told me it’s to keep the Riff Raff away who live in tents. Like it or not these people are human beings and deserve better!!

You know I’m probably one of the few people that is still around that saw John Kennedy when he came to Minneapolis to campaign in 1960, and the motorcade came up Park Avenue because there was no 35W then! And it’s funny, now I voted for Donald Trump and the reason was the Democratic party was the working class. And now the Republican party has become the party of the working class and stuff like this that I mentioned is the very reason. Liberal Progressive Democrats do not listen to people at all, it seems like they know what’s best for them and me too.

AND IN CLOSING, I’D LIKE TO THANK THE PUBLISHER, MY FRIEND ED. FOR ALL THE WORK HE’S DONE, FOR SAVING THE GOLF COURSE AND HIS UNDERSTANDING THAT EVERY PAGE HAS TWO SIDES AND BEING WILLING TO PUT THE OTHER SIDE FORWARD. SO, LET’S TRY TO MAKE MINNEAPOLIS A BETTER PLACE IN 2025 WITH LOVE NOT HATE!!!!!