Questionnaire Answers from Brenda Short, Candidate for Mayor

Southside Pride sent this Questionnaire to all the candidates running for mayor of Minneapolis. Last month we published a response from DeWayne Davis. We have not received responses to our questions from Omar Fateh, Emily Koski or Jacob Frey.

Why are you running for Mayor?

A: During my 2021 election, I opposed granting the mayor executive powers, fearing it would silence the community. While focused on issues like police reform, I saw the importance of protecting community voice. Now, running for mayor, I aim to ensure Minneapolis remains a city where everyone has a voice and a home.

What has Frey done wrong?

A: God warned us, “Jacob will lie, cheat, and steal,” and he did. He deceived the community, promised what we wanted to hear, and manipulated the election with money. Now, he’s taking our inheritance and homes. We still haven’t learned from the warning God gave us.

What will you do differently?

A: I would listen to the community, understanding we may not agree on everything, but ensuring everyone feels heard. Difficult conversations are necessary for change, and through these discussions, progress can be made. Ultimately, we all share the goal of creating a better Minneapolis for everyone.

What is your solution to the homeless problem?

A: As someone who was once unhoused, I plan to build relationships with training programs and connect with individuals ready for housing. There are two empty buildings available — one can house 200 to 300 people and provide wraparound services to support their transition into stable living conditions.

Should the city re-examine the Terrance Franklin killing by the MPD?

A: Yes, as a mother of four young adults, I believe the city of Minneapolis owes Terrance Franklin’s mother and family the truth. I can only imagine her pain. She deserves to share her son’s story with pride, allowing her and her family to begin the healing process.

Does the city have responsibility for removing sand from Lake Hiawatha that was dumped on city streets in the winter and has flowed through storm sewers into the lake and reduced the depth from 33 feet to a sandbar in spots?

A: Yes, I believe the city has a responsibility to protect Lake Hiawatha. We must address sand buildup caused by winter road treatments and stormwater runoff. I will prioritize better stormwater management, lake restoration efforts, and sustainable road treatment practices to preserve the lake’s health and depth.