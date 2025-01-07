What’s Happening at George Floyd Square?

BY TOM ABELES

Prior to the recent resolution of Council member Jason Chavez, a community advisory group had input to the city’s planning for the area.

Because of the intersection’s critical importance, over the years, a half-dozen efforts have been held to fully develop the site through community listening sessions. The most recent study funded a professional design team which prepared a report for the four neighborhoods – Bryant, Bancroft, Powderhorn and Central – and the city delivered in 2008. minneapolis2040.com/media/1496/38th-st-chicago-ave-small-area-corridor-framework-plan.pdf

No action was taken on this last effort or the previous plethora of proposals.

A major step was the city acquisition of the Speedway site, and with community advice is seeking a developer of the main building on the site, with attention to the management and fiscal strength to meet the criteria acceptable to community input. The developer will own the site and can design the property from the ground up. In the process, many citizens have submitted proposals – written and architectural drawings – as to options for the remainder of the Speedway property which may be added to the current request for a developer or bid separately.

A crucial step is the city owned right of way on Chicago Avenue. Often in humans, recovery from a heart attack requires stents to open damaged arteries. It’s the same for Chicago Avenue. Reopening the current blockage impacts all wards of the city development, which means what happens at that intersection needs more than local consideration. A University of Minnesota Center for Urban and Rural Affairs’ interview of about 6000 residents within a quarter mile radius, plus citizen contribution from the listening sessions, have agreed that the equivalent of arterial stenting is needed to reopen the blockage of the route from downtown to the Mall.

Additionally, Unity Food has filed a suit claiming city closure has resulted in economic loss. Most occupants along the street in the area are businesses who could join the Unity suit if the “stenting” and concomitant elements are not executed. Their survival is public access to their business, both vehicular and pedestrian. Reopening impacts the entire route but particularly those enterprises. It impacts on restoring local confidence.

The Chavez resolution offers an opportunity to propose a plan for 38th and Chicago due in 2025. Since the Community Visioning Committee (CVC) does not meet criteria like that required for a developer at Speedway, that proposal has the same standing as the others that have been submitted to the city. It is possible that funding may be found, but the lack of credentials of the CVC precludes that they can be the developer, whether funds are from the city or other public or private funds.

At the present time, the mayor’s development team have released basic options which can be delivered to allow negotiations with a developer. The city departments have a timeline for construction that is flexible, and which can proceed in a prudent and professional manner, allowing for the terms in the Chavez resolution.

Editor’s Note:

The Dec. 5 City Council meeting approved Council member Jason Chavez’s concept layout for the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, George Floyd Square project and authorized negotiation with private property owners to acquire easements and additional right-of-way, if necessary, for the project.

The Resolution read, in part:

“Expressing statements of position pertaining to the future of George Floyd Square.

“Be It Resolved by The City Council of The City of Minneapolis:

“That the City Council supports the Pedestrian Plaza Concept Plan, which allows for vehicular access to local residents and businesses only, while maintaining access for emergency vehicles.

“Be It Further Resolved that the City Council supports establishment of a pedestrian plaza to the extent permitted and in compliance with Minnesota Statutes Section 430.011, in conjunction with the street improvement.

“Be It Further Resolved that as the Pedestrian Plaza Concept is being developed, the City Council supports the Community of George Floyd Square (residents, businesses, and extended community) and the family of George Floyd using the existing Community Visioning Council to create a comprehensive vision for George Floyd Square that is community led and includes the permanent memorial to George Floyd, the People’s Way, and the right of way. This vision could be presented to the City Council as a pathway forward by June 2025.

“Be It Further Resolved that the City Council supports a racial justice and healing center in the 38th Street Cultural District.

“Be It Further Resolved that the City Council supports appropriating city funding towards the implementation of the Thirty-Eighth Street THRIVE Strategic Development Plan.”

Tom Abeles:

The CVC wants, with no qualifications, to develop on their own, a section of the intersection with a Black Lives Matter focus. Their larger vision, as Andrea said (screamed) is that their aim is to replace the city/community as the developer. Basically, it’s the equivalent of a mutiny, with others empowering them and underwriting the costs.

Their discussions indicate that the Chavez resolution is THE mandate and gives them the rights; and it’s the City that should fund them sans credentials and as a mandate.

Ed Felien:

Yes, Tom, it does look like a mutiny. The grassroots against the downtown city planners and developers. I guess I’m in favor of the grassroots.

Democracy is messy and imprecise. And it takes a lot of time. And it ain’t gonna produce a slick book like those million-dollar people in the Planning Department did with their THRIVE booklet. But maybe that’s not the point. Maybe the point of all this is to empower the people who have been historically left out of the planning process. Who knows, maybe they’ll decide the best way to honor George Floyd is to subsidize a bar-b-que restaurant that serves the best Texas-style ribs in town. Maybe the rest of us should hold our breaths for a little while and see what they come up with.