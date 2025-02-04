Concerns About Metro Transit – Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor

I agree will Bill Marshall about Metro Transit cutting stops (Letter to the Editor, Southside Pride January edition). As a senior and someone with a back injury, I know personally what it is like to have to walk extra steps when stops are closed. Recently, Metro Transit changed the #9 route in downtown Minneapolis. They used to go down 9th Street going north. Now they go on 7th Street instead and the only stop on 9th Street is at Park Avenue. Most people are using the Govt. Center stop because it has heated shelters. That means extra walking and starting out sooner for appointments. There was no notice of this change. I take the bus all the time and I never heard they were changing this route. When I was on the #9 bus going north, I heard nothing but complaints about the change.

Another problem which might surprise people is that their cameras only focus on one image at a time for a few seconds. A Metro driver mangled my grocery cart, and I tried to get compensation. They did not catch it on camera. Because of this reason they did not compensate me for the cart. I pointed out that their cameras only focus on objects and people for a few seconds and then they focus on another image. Not likely to get a mangled cart under these conditions. This could also be a problem when someone commits a crime. The cameras might not catch the image because of the fact they only focus on one image for a few seconds.

Kathie Noga

Editor’s note: Metro Transit has upgraded their camera system to include real-time monitoring and playback capabilities. If you have an issue while riding the bus or train, text 612-900-0411 to report suspicious or unwanted behavior.