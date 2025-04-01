BY ED FELIEN

The breach of security on Pete Hegseth’s Group Chat was not the most significant revelation last month, the most significant conclusion to come out was that a State of War exists between the United States and Yemen. 53 people were murdered in their sleep in an apartment building in Yemen because a Houthi rebel might have been there sleeping with his girlfriend.

That cowardly and criminal act demonstrates that a State of War exists. But only Congress can “declare war and issue letters of marque and reprisal.” Liberal Democrats are falling all over themselves calling for Hegseth’s removal, but they are ignoring their Constitutional responsibility to declare or not declare war. Democrats must call Trump’s bluff. They must introduce a resolution calling for a Declaration of War — so they can vote against it, and, hopefully, put an end to this madness.