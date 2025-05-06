By Ed Felien

In an interview with ABC Trump, admitted he could free Abrego Garcia, “I could,” but, in defiance of a unanimous decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and the rule of law, he said he wouldn’t. Habeas Corpus, the right to a hearing before a court of law, is the basis of our system of justice. It appears in 1215 in the Magna Carta, and was meant as a check on the absolute authority of the king. The right goes back even further, per Wikipedia: “Habeas corpus originally stems from the Assize of Clarendon of 1166, a reissuance of rights during the reign of Henry II of England… this charter declared that: No Freeman shall be taken or imprisoned, or be disseized of his Freehold, or Liberties, or free Customs, or be outlawed, or exiled, or any other wise destroyed; nor will We not pass upon him, nor condemn him, but by lawful judgment of his Peers, or by the Law of the land.”

The people must rise up to stop this tyrant.

Impeach Trump NOW!